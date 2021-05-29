Press Releases United for Human Rights Press Release

Tennessee United for Human Rights to Commemorate Juneteenth

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. This year, Tennessee United for Human Rights is observing the day with special messages online.

Nashville, TN, May 29, 2021 --(



Today, Juneteenth is celebrated in African American communities across the country. In Nashville, the Music City Freedom Festival will commemorate the occasion at Hadley Park starting at noon. For those still avoiding large crowds due to COVID-19, Tennessee United for Human Rights (TnUHR) is sharing virtual messages that day about freedom and basic human rights.



TnUHR was formed as a nonprofit public benefit corporation in 2015 to educate Tennesseans on the basic principles and foundations of human rights. It is the local chapter of United for Human Rights, an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators and groups throughout the world who actively forward the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all mankind.



United for Human Rights was founded on the 60th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the first such document ever ratified by the community of nations. Then as now, continued worldwide human rights abuses violate the spirit, intent and articles of this charter. United for Human Rights is committed to advancing human rights through education. An understanding of the 30 rights enshrined in the document is the first step to bringing about their broad implementation.



Joshua Harding

615-784-8847



www.nashvillehumanrights.org



