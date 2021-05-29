Quixerr - The First Online Supermarket for Branding and Design Services Was Launched

Press Releases Quixerr Press Release

The innovative portal Quixerr.com offers a full range of services of a creative agency, but it has several important advantages.

London, United Kingdom, May 29, 2021 --(



"Having enough experience as a customer, I have noticed that some agencies can offer different prices depending on what company applies to them. If you are a market leader, the price offer will be higher for you, and if you are the 'garage' startup, they can simply refuse to provide services." -the founder of Quixerr Timur Dirkvadze shares his personal experience.



The other issue with design agencies is that sometimes the contractor disappears for a few weeks and then they send you a "raw" version of a product, which requires significant refinement.



"That is why I decided to create a convenient service, where all customers are equally valuable, where you can follow the progress of the project, where you get quality results and not just a presentation that masks 'nothing'." -Timur Dirkvadze said.



Going to the Quixerr site, the client immediately sees the available services, fixed prices, and deadlines. He can put everything he needs into the cart and immediately get the total cost of work. This is a familiar principle of online shopping, so there will be no difficulties even for those who first encountered the branding and design. After placing an order in one click, the client fills in the short brief and is assigned a branding expert from the company's staff, who will lead the project and fulfill the order. Without long negotiations and phone calls, which take up most of the time that can be used for the project.



On the order page, the client sees the timer that shows the countdown to the deadline. Also, there is a history of all communication, edits, and design options that are sent for approval. In this way, the customer has complete control over the process.



Contact Information Quixerr

Timur Dzirkvadze

+380639396468

www.quixerr.com

Timur Dzirkvadze

+380639396468



www.quixerr.com



