reTyre Expands to Canadian Market with Kartus Partnership

Norwegian tire company, reTyre, keeps expanding into North America by signing a partnership with Canadian wheelchair company Kartus Chairs Inc.

CEO and Founder of Kartus, Philip Olligny states, "Kartus is always looking for innovations to enable our customers to get the best experience possible. With reTyre, we feel that it is the best combination of practicality and ingenuity for using our product in various conditions. We're very happy to provide this solution as a standard feature for our strollers."



The tire upgrade to the reTyre system adds to the functionality and usage possibilities for the Kartus wheelchair. The reTyre system allows the runner to use the reTyre One base tires while running on asphalt with a minimum of rolling resistance. Should the runner wish to run on trails, in the forests or climb a hill or a mountain a better grip is preferred. Then the runner can easily zip on different treads, named “skins,” suitable for the terrain. In addition, there are winter Skins with studs available for running all year on icy and snowy roads. There are currently 4 skins available: Gravel Chaser, Trail Rider, Winter Traveler (w/146 studs) and Ice Racer (w/272 studs).



COO and Co-founder at reTyre Alexander Gjendem Gjørven states, "Our Vision is to make life easier and improve the user experience for humans through innovative and user-friendly tire solutions on a variety of vehicles. Teaming up with Kartus and being able to help runners and people with reduced mobility to expand their adventures and activities throughout the year in a safe way is a perfect match to that vision."



