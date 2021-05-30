Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Enlit Africa Press Release

Receive press releases from Enlit Africa: By Email RSS Feeds: Energy Minister Mantashe and Eskom Chairman Makgoba Confirmed for Enlit Africa on 8 June

Cape Town, South Africa, May 30, 2021 --(



Enlit Africa will kickstart its return on Tuesday, 8 June at 10h00 with a visionary discussion on the “5Ds of the energy transition,” namely: decarbonisation, decentralisation, democratisation, digitalisation and deregulation.



The opening session will feature local and global experts unpacking how the evolution of the power and energy sector globally will also affect local supply and opportunities, focusing on technology, policy and funding.



More exciting speakers and moderators on the programme include:



- Mary Warlick, Deputy Executive Director, International Energy Agency, France

- Sabine Dall'Omo, CEO, Siemens, South Africa

- Ashish Khanna, Practice Manager: West and Central Africa, World Bank, USA

- Dr Albert Butare, a former Minister of State for Infrastructure in the Republic of Rwanda and currently the CEO of Africa Energy Services Group Ltd

- Gillian-Alexandre Huart, CEO, ENGIE Energy Access, Belgium

- Hendrik Malan, CEO - Africa, Frost & Sullivan, South Africa

- Dr Jarrad Wright, Principal Researcher, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), South Africa

- Mandy Rambharos, GM: Just Energy Transition Office, Eskom, South Africa

- Ashish Kumar, Head of Innovation, Shell Foundation, United Kingdom

- Tobi Busari, Team Lead: Embedded Generation and Renewable Energy, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Nigeria

- Roland Ngam, Programme Manager, Climate Justice & Socio-Ecological Transformation, Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung, South Africa

- Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director (Energy), City of Cape Town



The view the full programme and to register to attend, go to the event website. All content will also be available on demand following the live broadcasts.



Industry support

Eskom, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and the City of Cape Town have been official hosting partners of the event for many years and 2021 is no different.



Global and local top technology and services suppliers to the industry, including Siemens, Landis + Gyr, Brady Corp, Oracle, IFS, G3-PLC, GE, Toshiba, Power Africa and Conlog are returning as sponsors at Enlit Africa. Other industry supporters are Prime Alliance, WESGRO, City of Cape Town, Ntiyiso Consulting and many more.



ESI Africa, the continent’s leading news provider for power and energy news, is the official host publication while the Enel Foundation is back as the knowledge partner.



Same inspiration, different look

Enlit Africa, taking place from 8 to 10 June, is the new brand for the Cape-town based African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa conference and exhibition, which for more than 20 years has been the flagship power and energy show for the continent’s energy sector. The event had two very successful, interactive digital editions last year and rebranded in November 2020.



Enlit Africa is organised by Clarion Events Africa, a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events include Nigeria Mining Week, Africa Mining Forum and DRC Mining Week.



Enlit Africa dates and venues:

Digital Event: 8 - 10 June 2021

Next live, in-person conference and exhibition: 7 – 9 June 2022

Venue: CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa Cape Town, South Africa, May 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Gwede Mantashe, South Africa's Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, and Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Chairman of the Board of Eskom, will be among the high-profile keynote speakers at Enlit Africa, formerly African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, taking place from 8-10 June.Enlit Africa will kickstart its return on Tuesday, 8 June at 10h00 with a visionary discussion on the “5Ds of the energy transition,” namely: decarbonisation, decentralisation, democratisation, digitalisation and deregulation.The opening session will feature local and global experts unpacking how the evolution of the power and energy sector globally will also affect local supply and opportunities, focusing on technology, policy and funding.More exciting speakers and moderators on the programme include:- Mary Warlick, Deputy Executive Director, International Energy Agency, France- Sabine Dall'Omo, CEO, Siemens, South Africa- Ashish Khanna, Practice Manager: West and Central Africa, World Bank, USA- Dr Albert Butare, a former Minister of State for Infrastructure in the Republic of Rwanda and currently the CEO of Africa Energy Services Group Ltd- Gillian-Alexandre Huart, CEO, ENGIE Energy Access, Belgium- Hendrik Malan, CEO - Africa, Frost & Sullivan, South Africa- Dr Jarrad Wright, Principal Researcher, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), South Africa- Mandy Rambharos, GM: Just Energy Transition Office, Eskom, South Africa- Ashish Kumar, Head of Innovation, Shell Foundation, United Kingdom- Tobi Busari, Team Lead: Embedded Generation and Renewable Energy, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Nigeria- Roland Ngam, Programme Manager, Climate Justice & Socio-Ecological Transformation, Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung, South Africa- Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director (Energy), City of Cape TownThe view the full programme and to register to attend, go to the event website. All content will also be available on demand following the live broadcasts.Industry supportEskom, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and the City of Cape Town have been official hosting partners of the event for many years and 2021 is no different.Global and local top technology and services suppliers to the industry, including Siemens, Landis + Gyr, Brady Corp, Oracle, IFS, G3-PLC, GE, Toshiba, Power Africa and Conlog are returning as sponsors at Enlit Africa. Other industry supporters are Prime Alliance, WESGRO, City of Cape Town, Ntiyiso Consulting and many more.ESI Africa, the continent’s leading news provider for power and energy news, is the official host publication while the Enel Foundation is back as the knowledge partner.Same inspiration, different lookEnlit Africa, taking place from 8 to 10 June, is the new brand for the Cape-town based African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa conference and exhibition, which for more than 20 years has been the flagship power and energy show for the continent’s energy sector. The event had two very successful, interactive digital editions last year and rebranded in November 2020.Enlit Africa is organised by Clarion Events Africa, a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events include Nigeria Mining Week, Africa Mining Forum and DRC Mining Week.Enlit Africa dates and venues:Digital Event: 8 - 10 June 2021Next live, in-person conference and exhibition: 7 – 9 June 2022Venue: CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa Contact Information Enlit Africa

Annemarie Roodbol

0217003500



https://www.enlit-africa.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Enlit Africa Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend