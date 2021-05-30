Key Updates Ahead of SMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Virtual Conference in Three Weeks

San Diego, CA, May 30, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- SMi Group is delighted to announce that the 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Conference, will take place on June 17 and 18, 2021. With only three weeks remaining, the pharmaceutical microbiology industry will be gathering to explore novel approaches and best practices for tackling current industry contamination control challenges.
SMi Group is also proud to announce that the two-day agenda will feature several highly anticipated presentations and that several key updates have been added to the "download centre" of the conference website.
Interested parties can register now at US$499 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and US$999 for vendors and commercial firms at http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/pr4
The 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Conference will include an esteemed agenda including several key spotlight sessions:
- "Objectionable Organisms in Non-Sterile Drug Products – Guidance, Regulations, and Case Studies"
Presented by Stephen Langille, Senior Microbiology Consultant, ValSource
- "Changing the Paradigm: Moving to In-Process Release Testing"
Presented by Scott Weiss, Director, Industrial Microbiology, Johnson & Johnson
- "Non-viable particle monitoring: Myths, mistakes and consequences"
Presented by Morgan Polen, SME, Cleanroom Contamination Control Expert, Microrite
- "Alternative endotoxin test methods for products exhibiting low endotoxin recovery"
Presented by Ren-Yo Forn, Scientific Director, Amgen
- "Paper Based Compliance versus Factual Contamination Control"
Presented by Ziva Abraham, President, Microrite
The updated brochure and the "preliminary attendee list." Can be found on the conference website "download centre" visit http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/pr4
The conference is sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Lonza, Mettler Toledo, and Microcoat.
SMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Conference
Conference: June 17 - 18, 2021
Interactive Workshop: June 16, 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/pr4
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.