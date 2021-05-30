Key Updates Ahead of SMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Virtual Conference in Three Weeks

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Key updates released ahead of SMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Conference, convening in just three weeks.

San Diego, CA, May 30, 2021 --(



SMi Group is also proud to announce that the two-day agenda will feature several highly anticipated presentations and that several key updates have been added to the "download centre" of the conference website.



Interested parties can register now at US$499 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and US$999 for vendors and commercial firms at http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/pr4



The 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Conference will include an esteemed agenda including several key spotlight sessions:



- "Objectionable Organisms in Non-Sterile Drug Products – Guidance, Regulations, and Case Studies"

Presented by Stephen Langille, Senior Microbiology Consultant, ValSource

- "Changing the Paradigm: Moving to In-Process Release Testing"

Presented by Scott Weiss, Director, Industrial Microbiology, Johnson & Johnson

- "Non-viable particle monitoring: Myths, mistakes and consequences"

Presented by Morgan Polen, SME, Cleanroom Contamination Control Expert, Microrite

- "Alternative endotoxin test methods for products exhibiting low endotoxin recovery"

Presented by Ren-Yo Forn, Scientific Director, Amgen

- "Paper Based Compliance versus Factual Contamination Control"

Presented by Ziva Abraham, President, Microrite



The updated brochure and the "preliminary attendee list." Can be found on the conference website "download centre" visit http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/pr4



The conference is sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Lonza, Mettler Toledo, and Microcoat.



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Conference

Conference: June 17 - 18, 2021

Interactive Workshop: June 16, 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/pr4

#SMiPharmaMicroWC



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/pr4



