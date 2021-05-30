Press Releases American College of Healthcare Sciences Press Release

ACHS to Offer $10,000 Changemakers Scholarship for MBA Program Infused with Sustainability & Wellness

American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) will award a $10,000 tuition scholarship to pursue the ACHS MBA degree, the only MBA with sustainability and integrative wellness at its core.

Portland, OR, May 30, 2021 --



“ACHS has been a leader in accredited, online education for over twenty years. Our MBA leverages that expertise, is fully online, and designed with sustainability embedded from start to finish. Students not only develop solid skills in MBA topics, they also gain a competitive advantage by understanding what it takes to build and maintain an enterprise that is innovative, resilient, and regenerative. Using business concepts and sustainability fundamentals that consider the financial, environmental, and social impact of organizational decisions, students develop projects throughout the program that lead to a portfolio of tangible, outward-facing examples of their skills and capabilities,” says Dean of Business Susan Marcus.



“Sustainability has been a core part of the ACHS mission and vision since 1978, and we are excited to expand our offerings with this innovative degree program. The ACHS MBA promotes the global mindset that is so critical for success in today’s business world and provides a pathway for integrative health and wellness practitioners, and professionals in all industry sectors, to have an even greater impact on the unprecedented challenges, needs, and opportunities facing us today,” shares ACHS President Dorene Petersen.



Now more than ever, those leading, managing, and developing business enterprises need an edge. The ACHS MBA provides that edge.



Scholarship terms: Applications are due on or before June 18, 2021. The scholarship is credited toward billed tuition; no cash value. The scholarship recipient must meet graduate admissions requirements and maintain satisfactory academic progress and is expected to complete 18 semester credit hours during the 2021-2022 academic year.



Susan Marcus, Dean of Business

503-244-0726



achs.edu



