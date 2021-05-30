TrustRadius Names Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ Top Rated in 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InfoSec Institutes Press Release

“Knowing these awards are a direct reflection of our clients’ satisfaction, we’re proud to be recognized for two TrustRadius Top Rated products,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “Closing the cybersecurity skills gap and transforming security cultures are Infosec’s mission. We’re committed to providing the best cybersecurity education so our clients can confidently stay ahead of emerging threats.”



Infosec Skills secures its first TrustRadius award



Since its release, Infosec Skills has consistently earned positive client feedback and industry leader recognition. Based on client satisfaction in the form of product reviews and market relevance, Infosec Skills earned its first Top Rated Award in the eLearning Content category.



Infosec IQ achieves another 2021 TrustRadius award



Adding to the Best Customer Support and Best Feature Set awards it earned in January, Infosec IQ took home its first Top Rated Award in the Security Awareness Training category. Winners of the Top Rated Awards rank among the top in client satisfaction as well as market relevance.



Read what other clients say in their TrustRadius Infosec IQ reviews.



“Top Rated awards are a crucial part of our promise to buyers,” says TrustRadius Founder and CEO Vinay Bhagat. “Recognition is given to software that earns a high trScore, along with the recency and relevancy of authentic customer reviews. These three criteria make the Top Rated awards a true voice of the market.”



About Infosec

Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training.



About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures.



Infosec Media Relations Contact

Megan Sawle, VP Marketing, Infosec

megan.sawle@infosecinstitute.com

Megan Sawle

708-689-0131



infosecinstitute.com



