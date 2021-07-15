Higher Ground Books & Media Releases "Zooverbs 2" by Will O'Toole
Springfield, OH, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Now Available, Zooverbs 2 by Will O’Toole. This sequel to Zooverbs is both fun and educational; filled with a whole new set of quirky animal names that can also be used to describe actions. This book is a grammar lesson wrapped in an adventure.
Will O’Toole is a beloved husband, father, teacher and sports cartoonist and journalist who has been utilizing his love of cartooning for many years to bring joy and laughter to all around him. His cartoons encumber a number of topics such as sports, politics, entertainment and many other forms of media. He has written and drawn for publications and websites such as NESN, YES Network, CBS Sports where his endearing and wacky characters found a home. Zooverbs 2 is a chance to combine these caricatures with and array of animal verbs for students and kids of all ages, young and old, big and small to expand and enrich their vocabulary and writing while sharing many laughs along the way.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
