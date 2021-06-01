Michael Terence Publishing Announce the "Release of Journey to Health: With Enticing Recipes and Fascinating Facts" by Kathleen N Morgan

Oxford, United Kingdom, June 01, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- About Journey to Health:
Kathleen N Morgan writes… “We are faced with choices every day, as you got up today, you made choices. You decided what time to get up, what to wear, what to have for breakfast, how you were going to plan out your day. They were all choices that impacted you today, and maybe some of those decisions had an impact for subsequent days. As small as these choices may seem, they impact the overall fabric of our days. We did not inherit any of these choices. Some things are inherited, such as complexion type, hair quality and colour, height, but one thing that we cannot inherit is good health. Good health is a choice. We ultimately choose what goes in our bodies to sustain its function and ability.
"In this book I would like to share with you some of my journey on the road to good health, as well as some things I have learnt, and what choices I have made to maintain that journey to good health. Along the way I will introduce you to some doctor friends I met on my journey, and there will be some tried and tested recipes that I have incorporated into my culinary repertoire for you to try.”
Journey to Health is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 168 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941441
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.0 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0947G1Z3N
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/JTH
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About the Author
Kathleen Morgan grew up in a large family, of 9 siblings, where home cooked meals were the norm, where the fusion of flavours and culture met together with bursts of incredible taste. It is from those early days that this passion for food and for health stirred within her.
From those humble beginnings Kathleen has further developed her skills to a high standard with training in Nutrition, Health and Everyday Natural Remedies.
Kathleen is passionate about health and wellness and is committed to sharing this knowledge with others to empower them to make lasting changes. She has spoken at both national and international levels and has a natural flare for inspiring and teaching. This was first ignited through the church programs that she spoke at, and since then it has opened up many speaking possibilities and appointments. And, as for age, that is no barrier to Kathleen, she works across all ages. And the outcome is always the same, inspirational, positive, and sustainable change.
Kathleen herself has benefited from the healing benefits of food from her own experience of changing her diet, and since then she has had the privilege of been able to advise, coach and guide others in simple, yet sustainable lifestyle changes, including those facing the challenge of type II diabetes, in the betterment of their health.
It is Kathleen’s hope that this book will form part of your manual for your journey to health, and act as a great resource, as well as motivating you to keep going and not quit, that you may be in good health and prosper.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002