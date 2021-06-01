Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance – Partners with Renewable Energy Underwriters

Press Releases Steve Muehler Press Release

Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance – a California Commercial Insurance Brokerage (4093099), has partnered with Renewable Energy Underwriters to add Biofuels, Hydropower, Geothermal, Solar & Wind Power Insurance lines.

As part of this new partnership, Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance has published an online set of custom Commercial Insurance Applications for companies working in the Renewable Energy Markets. These can be found at www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com under the “Energy & Power” tab.



Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance Brokerage is a California Commercial Insurance Broker, License Number 4093099.



The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



