Registration is Open for SMi’s 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanroom

SMi Reports: Registration is now open for the 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Conference will convene in London on 6th and 7th October 2021.

London, United Kingdom, June 02, 2021 --(



Chaired by Matts Ramstorp, CEO & Founder, BioTekPro AB, this conference will explore the latest schools of thought in the cleanroom industry, from operator management and environmental monitoring to breakthroughs in the future of cleanroom design and Contamination Control Strategy.



Interested parties can register by 30th June 2021 and save £200 at http://www.nextgen-pharmacleanroom.com/PR1



SMi’s 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Conference will feature a much-anticipated speaker line-up, including:



Keynote Speaker & Panel Moderator:

• Tim Sandle, Bio Banking Operations, Bio Products Laboratory



Featured Expert Speakers Include:

• Stephen Ward, General Secretary, Contamination Control Network

• Conor Murray, Principal, Irish Cleanroom Society

• Dawn Tavalsky, Senior Director Global Sterility Assurance, Sanofi Pasteur

• Dawn Watson, Director - Microbial Control, Sterile & Validation Center of Excellence, MSD

• Benoit Ramond, Head of Microbiology and Sterile Technology, Sanofi

• Fred Ohsiek, Senior Specialist, Cleaning Validation, Novo Nordisk

• Patrizia Muscas, Sterility Assurance Senior Research Scientist Global, Eli Lilly



Featured Commercial Speakers:

• Sebastian Scheler, Lead Psychologist and Co-Founder, Innerspace GMBH

• Helen Gates, Global Technical Consultant, ECOLAB

• Richard Denk, Senior Consultant Aseptic Processing & Containment, SKAN AG

• Beth Kroeger-Fahnestock, Technical Services, STERIS Corporation

• Walid El Azab, Senior Manager Technical Service, STERIS Corporation

Plus many more….



Key topics that will be covered at the conference include: :

• Gain insight into the revised regulations and new standards, from EN 17141 to EU Annex 1 GMP

• Examine the changes to Annex 1 and strategies of Environmental Monitoring Program implementation with Sanofi and Merck

• Explore the challenges of creating cleanrooms fit for purpose and qualifying automated filling lines

• Uncover the effective risk-based approaches in cleanroom verification and cleaning monitoring

• Discuss the advantages of robotics in cleanrooms and the automated cleanroom of the future

• Join the in-depth panel on the latest regulatory standards and the impact of the pandemic on the industry



This year’s conference will have two interactive pre-conference workshops on 5th October. These will focus on ‘Applying ISO and EN Standards to Non-Viable and Viable EM in the context of the New Annex 1 Guidance and a CCS in GMP Cleanrooms’ and ‘Cleanroom Garments – Need, Function and Use.’



The full speaker line-up, agenda and brochure is available at http://www.nextgen-pharmacleanroom.com/PR1



The conference is sponsored by: Ecolab, Elis Cleanroom & Innerspace



For sponsorship enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanroom

Conference: 6 - 7 October 2021

Interactive Workshops: 5 October 2021

London, UK

http://www.nextgen-pharmacleanroom.com/PR1

#SMiCleanroom



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.nextgen-pharmacleanroom.com/PR1



