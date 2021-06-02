Devart ODBC Drivers Now Support Apple Silicone M1

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart has released new versions of ODBC drivers for popular database systems. The vendor introduced long-awaited support for Apple Silicone M1 and other compatibility improvements.

Prague, Czech Republic, June 02, 2021



Other improvements include:



Compatibility with macOS Big Sur also has been improved.



Over-the-Wire (OTW) encryption was added in ODBC Driver for Interbase. InterBase OTW encryption uses SSL v3 and TLS v1 security protocols and supports AES and DES encryptions.



The latest Oracle version, the 21c, was supported in the respective Driver.



Compatibility with SQL Server Management Studio was improved in several drivers.



A new value, Default, was added in the Locking Mode property for the SQLite driver: if the database was previously opened in the WAL mode, Default will open the database in the WAL mode; otherwise, the database will be opened in the Delete mode.



To learn more about the recent release, visit https://blog.devart.com/odbc-drivers-with-support-for-apple-m1.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



