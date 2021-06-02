PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Slosberg College Solutions Announces "How To Find A Good College" Seminar


Slosberg College Solutions, LLC presents a free, online seminar on June 6 entitled "How To Find A Good College" for high school students and their parents.

Bridgewater, NJ, June 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rana Slosberg of Slosberg College Solutions LLC presents a free, online seminar on Sunday, June 6 at 8 PM EST entitled "How to Find A Good College" for high school students and their parents. Register on https://lnkd.in/eYdUaA7 or by emailing rana@slosbergcollegesolutions.com.

Ms. Slosberg will go over what a good college is, how to find good colleges and common pitfalls to avoid during the college search during this informative seminar.

Ms. Slosberg is an Independent College Consultant with over 10 years of college planning experience. She holds an Independent College Admissions certificate from the University of California Irvine Extension and has visited over 150 colleges and universities. As a member of the Higher Education Consultants Association (HECA) she subscribes to the highest ethical standards and keeps abreast of the changes in the field through regular continuing education.
Contact Information
Slosberg College Solutions LLC
Rana Slosberg
908-698-9848
Contact
www.slosbergcollegesolutions.com

