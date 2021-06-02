Force For Good Presents a Free Online Screening and Discussion: “Gun Violence Prevention” Featuring States United to Prevent Gun Violence June 13th at 7 PM

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Force For Good Press Release

Force For Good Music and Films, founded by composer and recording artist Jonathan Sprout, is hosting a screening of its award winning short film, "Safe" on Sunday, June 13th at 7 PM (EST). Safe is the recipient of 11 international film awards.The program features a conversation with Clai Lasher-Sommers, Executive Director of States United to Prevent Gun Violence (SUPGV). Representatives from CeaseFire PA will also be participating.

Philadelphia, PA, June 02, 2021 --



Attendees must RSVP via Eventbrite at: https://tinyurl.com/yztu6bd9 to attend the live Zoom event. The event is free of charge, but there is a suggested donation of $10.00. 100% of the proceeds from this event will be donated to SUPGV which is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to making our families and communities safer. They work to decrease gun death and injury by supporting state gun violence prevention organizations and nurturing new state organizations.



Ceasefire PA, one of 33 independent state-run groups affiliated with SUPGV, works with communities across Pennsylvania to build support from the ground up for reforms to reduce gun violence, stop the flow of illegal guns into our communities and keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them.



Force For Good’s mission is to inspire and empower people to promote positive change by creating uplifting music and films. Its original instrumental music/film collaborations highlight vital issues for humanity, including climate change, renewable energy, gender and racial equality, homelessness and hunger, and protection and respect for the environment.



According to Jonathan Sprout, “My international friends cannot fathom how easy it is to access guns in America. It took one mass shooting in the U.K. and Australia in the 1990s and most recently, in New Zealand to enact sensible gun legislation. Since then, there has been only one mass shooting in the UK, and zero in Australia and New Zealand. So far in 2021, the U.S. had more than one mass shooting every day. Our government still has not enacted effective laws despite that a majority of Americans are in favor of stricter gun control legislation. We all have a right to be SAFE. Our work is to inspire those who educate and advocate for gun violence prevention.”



