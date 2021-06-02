Ocala Real Estate Team Launches New Website with Unique Home Search Features

Press Releases The Horsfall Team Press Release

Ocala, FL, June 02, 2021 --(



SoldinOcala.com is a one-stop destination for all your Ocala Florida real estate needs. The unique neighborhood pages provide information on each unique neighborhood in Ocala as well as market statistics, school zone information and the homes currently available for sale in each specific neighborhood.



The newly launched website enables users to receive an instant market report for their property by entering their address and the unique IDX property search enables you to search for homes for sale in Central Florida with property updates in real time.



You can also sign up and create a free account to save your property searches, get market reports and an option to sign up to receive homes that match your specific search parameters via email as soon as they come on the market.



“We pride ourselves in providing world class customer service to our clients and wanted to improve the customer experience on our website,” says Neil Horsfall, founder and team leader of The Horsfall Team.



The Horsfall Team are an award winning real estate team serving Ocala, Florida and the surrounding area.



They offer a home sale guarantee, dream home finder program and a VIP members club.



Tom Chance

(352) 792-7808



http://www.soldinocala.com



