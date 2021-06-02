Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Versasec AB Press Release

Receive press releases from Versasec AB: By Email RSS Feeds: Versasec Announces Partnership with ID Management Developer evolutionID

Versasec announces partnership with ID management system provider evolutionID, bringing PKI security and complete lifecycle management to its ID cards, key fobs and more.

Follow Versasec on Twitter (@versasec), LinkedIn (@versasec) and Facebook (@versasec). Stockholm, Sweden, June 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Versasec, a leader in credential management systems (CMS), today announced it is partnering with evolutionID, based in Munich, to bring public key infrastructure (PKI) security to its card users. evolutionID is a leading European provider of ID management systems including ID cards and media such as RFID cards, smart cards, dual interface cards, and key fobs.As partners, evolutionID will integrate Versasec’s card management system application programming interface (API) to broaden the value of its corporate system beyond ID management. With Versasec’s API built in, evolutionID’s customers now can also enjoy full, end-to-end PKI security, which authenticates the identity of the device user. The extended functionality of the system will be built into a unified interface that makes it easy for customers to manage their digital identity with PKI security.Companies using Versasec’s award-winning card management suite as an extension to evolutionID’s ID Management System, can now also print their ID badges directly through vSEC:CMS, creating custom corporate ID badge layouts that meet the common interface (CI) specification. The files generated seamlessly import into vSEC:CMS, so users can also enjoy built-in identity and access management functionality.As a Versasec reseller, evolutionID can now sell and deploy vSEC:CMS. While most companies recognize the importance of two-factor authentication (2FA) of user identities, managing their 2FA implementations with proprietary in-house or multiple commercial solutions can be time consuming and costly. Versasec's cost-effective, easily implemented and intuitive vSEC:CMS solutions remove the barriers to true identity access management."Working with Versasec’s API lets us bring our card customers much additional peace of mind in ensuring their card holders are authenticated," said Ali Gülüm, CEO of evolutionID. "We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship for both of our companies, but more importantly, one that ensures our card users have the highest levels of cybersecurity.""The market is demanding more complete, end-to-end security solutions, which is what our partnership with evolutionID offers," said Joakim Thorén, Versasec CEO. "Our joint customers can now enjoy very fast implementation of their identity and access management card credentials, along with simplified management of those cards over their full lifecycle, from card design to user onboarding to card retirement."About evolutionIDevolutionID, based in Munich, offers tailored and innovative RFID solutions. The company provides manufacturer-independent consulting services, and supports the complete design and implementation cycle, from conceiving to designing multifunctional company badges. IDfunction, as the flagship solution of evolutionID, not only centrally manages digital identities and AI-based business processes but is also extensible by internal and external software modules, such as the vSEC:CMS. The support of all common RFID standards such as Legic or DESFire technology rounds off evolutionID's scalable ID management system.About VersasecVersasec is the leading provider of state-of-the-art highly secure passwordless identity and access management solutions. With its flagship product, vSEC:CMS, Versasec eases the deployment of physical and virtual smart cards for enterprises of any size. Versasec's solutions enable its customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials more cost effectively than other solutions on the market.Versasec maintains its mission of providing solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, coupled with first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec customers include HSBC, IMF, eBay, Northrup Grumman, EDAG, Hornbach, Raiffeisen Bank, SPGroup, Sunrise Regional Health, Banque Du Liban, Swiss Mobiliar, Cleveland Clinic, SERCO, KNPC and Sandia National Labs. Versasec has offices in Sweden, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Egypt, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.Versasec's products and services can be purchased and delivered worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec website: https://versasec.com.Follow Versasec on Twitter (@versasec), LinkedIn (@versasec) and Facebook (@versasec). Contact Information Versasec

Alan Ryan

+1 (508) 577-6635



https://versasec.com



