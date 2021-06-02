Mark Hall-Patton to Appear at Casino Collectibles Show in Vegas June 19

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Casino Collectibles Association Press Release

“Pawn Stars” most-consulted American History expert will greet attendees and sign autographs at casino memorabilia show June 19th in Las Vegas.

brad@theMoGH.org Las Vegas, NV, June 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Mark Hall-Patton, nicknamed the “Beard of Knowledge” and recently retired Museum Administrator for the Clark County Museum system, will greet those attending the Casino Collectibles Association’s 28th annual show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Known for his wide-brimmed Amish hat and long, white beard, Hall-Patton has played a cameo role in over 200 episodes of “Pawn Stars,” the History Channel’s reality show. He has become the most-recognized public museum spokesman in America, and is fond of sharing tidbits and educating people about history in the Las Vegas area. Hall-Patton has a passion for collecting unusual objects he can use to tell a story. Attendees at the Casino Collectibles Show will have their own story to tell about how they met the famous celebrity historian.Hall-Patton authenticates items, but doesn’t give price evaluations. “To me, history is priceless. The fact that people get excited about history, that’s exciting to me. I’ve been to the Casino Collectibles Association’s show before, and I can tell you there’s a lot of fascinating casino history on display,” said Hall-Patton. “This show is a must-see event for casino history buffs,” he added. Show visitors can talk with Mark Hall-Patton, get an autographed photo, or take selfies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. After registering, admission is free on Saturday, and show hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.The Casino Collectibles Show features casino chip experts and their displays dedicated to a multitude of gaming chip categories such as rare chips, roulette chips, counterfeit chips, illegal casino chips, odd denomination chips and collections dedicated to sports and even aliens. Additional collections on display include gaming tokens, dice, slot cards, playing cards, matchbooks, menus, dinnerware, swizzle sticks, casino photos, post cards – just about anything with a casino name on it.Also appearing at the Casino Collectibles Show are Poker Hall of Famers Linda Johnson and Jan Fisher. They will greet those attending the show from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 18.Registered show attendees can also take in these four free educational seminars that run concurrently with the Casino Collectibles Association’s 28th annual show in the in the Joshua Room of the South Point Hotel and Casino:Collecting and Researching Slot Cards presented by Robert Baker on Thursday, June 17th at 8 a.m.The Mob Museum presented by Geoff Schumacher on Thursday, June 17th at 3 p.m.The Trail of the Museum of Gaming History presented by Jim Follis on Friday, June 18 at 8 a.m.When the Mafia Ran Cuba presented by Charles Kaplan on Friday, June 18 at 3 p.m.There is also a live auction of hundreds of casino chips and other casino memorabilia at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17th in the Joshua Room at South Point. The auction is open to the public. Admission to the show floor on Thursday is $10. The auction catalog can be viewed at http://www.ccgtcc.com/2021ClubAuction.pdf.The Casino Chips and Collectibles Show registration and admission is open to the public June 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (admission $10), June 18, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (admission $5) and June 19, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (admission is free). Location is Exhibit Hall C at the South Point Hotel Casino, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, Nevada.Download high resolution photos of Mark Hall-Patton at http://www.ccgtcc.com/publicity/cca_show_markhallpatton.htmlDownload high resolution photos of the world’s largest casino chip and collectables show at http://www.ccgtcc.com/publicity/release1/pics.htmlAbout the Casino Collectibles AssociationThe Casino Collectables Association, (CCA) is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) club devoted to the fast-growing hobby of collecting casino memorabilia. The club is a resource for information and history of gaming artifacts, including one of the largest archives of gaming manufacturer records and casino gaming chips. Become a member and take advantage of the experts who volunteer their expertise in this fascinating hobby.An educational project of the CCA, the Museum of Gaming History (MoGH) comprises an expanding series of fascinating casino memorabilia kiosk exhibits in Las Vegas located within The El Cortez and Plaza casinos, and the Nevada State, Mob, Neon and National Atomic Testing museums. A single permanent location is the ultimate goal. Mark Hall-Patton sits on the Board of the Museum of Gaming History.Editor’s note: The Casino Collectibles Association is the dba of the Casino Chip & Gaming Token Collectors Club.Media Contact:Brad Smith, PR Director for CCA and MoGH740-244-7445brad@theMoGH.org Contact Information Casino Collectibles Association

Brad Smith

740-244-7445



http://www.ccgtcc.com/



