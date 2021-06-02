MTS' Renowned Keyboardist Doug Kistner Releases "Don't Look Down" Single

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

Verona, NJ, June 02, 2021 --(



Now, Doug Kistner returns with his most radio-friendly single to date. On June 1st, Doug released “Don’t Look Down.” The song was written by Kistner and features Dave Anthony on drums (Dennis DeYoung, John Waite), and Mike Todd on bass, while Doug handles vocals, guitars and keys. Marc Battaglia and Kistner produced the track.



Listen to “Don’t Look Down” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rShOFlm17Yk.



Doug Kistner is currently performing with The Lords of 52nd Street, featuring former members of Billy Joel’s longtime band, Liberty DeVitto, Russell Javors and Richie Cannata. Kistner also performs with Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doug.kistner

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



