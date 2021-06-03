Future Electronics Wins Vishay’s 2020 Americas Distributor of the Year Award

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics was awarded the 2020 Semiconductor Distributor of the Year award for the Americas from Vishay.

Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, June 03, 2021



"We are pleased to present the Future team with the Semiconductor Distributor of the Year award in recognition of their outstanding performance in 2020," said Dave Valletta, Executive Vice President of Sales at Vishay Intertechnology. "Future was unique in their ability to deliver growth in a challenging environment. We thank their entire Americas team for this achievement."



"Vishay has been a very valued partner for many years, so we are exceptionally proud to have been given this award," said Anthony Alberga, Future Electronics' Corporate Vice President, Marketing. "It is the excellent collaboration between our teams that has made this possible, and we look forward to a very successful 2021 together."



For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

