ComputerVault, Inc. Announces OEM Partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Deliver Virtual Desktops

ComputerVault HCI delivers virtual desktops that perform faster than a PC or Laptop both in the office and when working remotely. They also cost less than buying and supporting PC’s and Laptops. ComputerVault Virtual Desktops also reduces the incidence of malware and ransomware infections.



ComputerVault HCI software architecture uses hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) to combine server and storage resources into scalable server clusters. Any Windows, Linux, Android or iOS device may be used as a client to access the virtual desktops.



HPE ProLiant servers provide end-users with the world’s most secure platforms that offer industry-leading performance, reliability, and flexibility to power a range of demanding workloads with efficiency and agility.



“ComputerVault is looking forward to working with other HPE partners to bring a ComputerVault Virtual Desktop Solution to the marketplace,” said Marc Zarrella, Vice President, Head of Accounts and Partnerships at ComputerVault.



“Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions have increased in adoption due to the growing remote workforce as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since shelter-in-place mandates first went into effect, we have been working closely with partners and customers to efficiently and securely transition to a teleworking environment with our VDI offerings,” said Phillip Cutrone, vice president and general manager of Service Providers, OEM and Major Accounts at HPE. “ComputerVault provides one of the industry’s leading VDI solutions and by combining the ComputerVault Hyper-converged Infrastructure (HCI) enterprise software with HPE ProLiant servers, we are delivering highly secure, high-performing and agile platforms to optimize a range of workloads, while addressing remote enterprise needs.”



Other features of ComputerVault software include Virtual Application Servers, Internet of Things Edge-to-Core management, private Video Conferencing, Soft VoIP and Video Streaming Servers.



About ComputerVault, Inc.

