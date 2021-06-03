TimelyBill to Unveil Its Newest Features at the Communications and Digital Transformation Event of the Year in Miami

Press Releases Bill Perfect Inc. Press Release

Denver, NC, June 03, 2021 --



Lead Management is now included as a TimelyBill CRM component. With all key features included in the software, users can now manage their sales leads with just one application. The Lead Management tool allows TimelyBill users to better engage customers and manage opportunities all alongside TimelyBill’s other telecom billing services.



When using TimelyBill’s new drag-and-drop Workflow Manager, users can quickly build workflow templates. The updated visual Workflow Manager can trigger actions, including both manual and automated steps such as email notifications and device provisioning.



“Automation in the back office is key in an organization’s capacity to grow revenue efficiently. Our updated workflow component is a significant arrow in the TimelyBill quiver,” said Luke Crissy, TimelyBill’s director of sales. “These redesigned features enable our users to visually build workflow packages which can then be designated to fire automatically based on specific business rules.”



“Additionally,” Crissy continues, “when conjoined with the Provisioning component, this feature can reduce labor requirements while processing orders or creating services. This will significantly minimize the potential for errors.”



As part of continuous efforts to improve the overall user experience, TimelyBill has made its newest features progressively streamlined and accessible.



About: TimelyBill



Patrick LaJuett

954-889-6699



timelybill.com



