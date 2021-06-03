Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Formosa Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Formosa Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Formosa Group Hires Prominent Creatives Warren Hendriks and Jack Whittaker to Features Division

Hollywood, CA, June 03, 2021 --(



Warren Hendriks began his journey into sound studying under Rodger Pardee and earned a degree in Recording Arts from Loyola Marymount University, before striking out in his professional career working at 20th Century Fox Feature Sound Editorial, under the mentorship of Craig Henighan and John Larsen. With over 60 project credits and 4 MPSE Golden Reel Award nominations, Hendriks has excelled in multiple sound roles on a wide range of sound-forward Blockbuster hit films including, "X-Men: Apocalypse," "Deadpool," "Our Brand Is Crisis," "Fantastic Four," "Call of the Wild" and much more.



When asked about his thoughts on joining Formosa Group’s Features team, Hendriks said, “I am incredibly honored to join Formosa Group’s highly creative community. With the support of Formosa’s exceptional leadership and stellar reputation, I’ll have the freedom to focus all of my energy on the creative needs of my clients, delivering sound that innovates and amplifies the story.”



Originally from London, Primetime Emmy-Winning Jack Whittaker caught the bug for sound from an early age, prompting him to follow his passion into sound editing. Over the course of his 20-year career, Whittaker has honed his craft in the features sound industry on more than 70 projects. Designing and editing both in the UK and Los Angeles across all genres of Cinema and television. An 11 time MPSE golden Reel nominee, he continues to apply his deep insight and acumen across a wide spectrum of fan-favorite films such as, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," "Coco," "War for the Planet of the Apes," "Ant-Man," “Generation Kill,” “Casino Royale” and beyond.



Whittaker expressed his pride in becoming a valued member of the Formosa Group team stating, “I’m thrilled to be joining Formosa. The core ethos of the company, the world class talent, and the unparalleled facilities offered are second to none. It’s an exceptional family to be part of.”



“Both Warren and Jack are uniquely skilled artists, and we are pleased to add their passion, expertise and outstanding craftsmanship to our roster” stated Formosa Group’s CEO Bob Rosenthal. “Their impeccable reputations and incredible list of credits make them key additions to the features division and Formosa Group, as a whole.”



About Formosa Group:

Formosa Group (www.formosagroup.com), a Streamland Media company, is a full-service post-production sound company composed of award-winning talent. Among its many divisions, Formosa Group offers content creators services including sound supervision and design, sound and music editorial, re-recording mixing, integration and music for film, broadcast, games and other platforms. It is home to some of the most creative and well-respected sound artists in the entertainment industry today. Formosa Group has five unique divisions – Features, Broadcast, Music, Interactive and Commercials – and multiple locations throughout Los Angeles, Seattle, Toronto and London. Hollywood, CA, June 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Formosa Group, an industry leader and top creative force in post-production sound, revealed today that Supervising Sound Editor / Re-Recording Mixer / Sound Designer Warren Hendriks, and Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Jack Whittaker will join Formosa Group’s illustrious Features team.Warren Hendriks began his journey into sound studying under Rodger Pardee and earned a degree in Recording Arts from Loyola Marymount University, before striking out in his professional career working at 20th Century Fox Feature Sound Editorial, under the mentorship of Craig Henighan and John Larsen. With over 60 project credits and 4 MPSE Golden Reel Award nominations, Hendriks has excelled in multiple sound roles on a wide range of sound-forward Blockbuster hit films including, "X-Men: Apocalypse," "Deadpool," "Our Brand Is Crisis," "Fantastic Four," "Call of the Wild" and much more.When asked about his thoughts on joining Formosa Group’s Features team, Hendriks said, “I am incredibly honored to join Formosa Group’s highly creative community. With the support of Formosa’s exceptional leadership and stellar reputation, I’ll have the freedom to focus all of my energy on the creative needs of my clients, delivering sound that innovates and amplifies the story.”Originally from London, Primetime Emmy-Winning Jack Whittaker caught the bug for sound from an early age, prompting him to follow his passion into sound editing. Over the course of his 20-year career, Whittaker has honed his craft in the features sound industry on more than 70 projects. Designing and editing both in the UK and Los Angeles across all genres of Cinema and television. An 11 time MPSE golden Reel nominee, he continues to apply his deep insight and acumen across a wide spectrum of fan-favorite films such as, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," "Coco," "War for the Planet of the Apes," "Ant-Man," “Generation Kill,” “Casino Royale” and beyond.Whittaker expressed his pride in becoming a valued member of the Formosa Group team stating, “I’m thrilled to be joining Formosa. The core ethos of the company, the world class talent, and the unparalleled facilities offered are second to none. It’s an exceptional family to be part of.”“Both Warren and Jack are uniquely skilled artists, and we are pleased to add their passion, expertise and outstanding craftsmanship to our roster” stated Formosa Group’s CEO Bob Rosenthal. “Their impeccable reputations and incredible list of credits make them key additions to the features division and Formosa Group, as a whole.”About Formosa Group:Formosa Group (www.formosagroup.com), a Streamland Media company, is a full-service post-production sound company composed of award-winning talent. Among its many divisions, Formosa Group offers content creators services including sound supervision and design, sound and music editorial, re-recording mixing, integration and music for film, broadcast, games and other platforms. It is home to some of the most creative and well-respected sound artists in the entertainment industry today. Formosa Group has five unique divisions – Features, Broadcast, Music, Interactive and Commercials – and multiple locations throughout Los Angeles, Seattle, Toronto and London. Contact Information Formosa Group

Erika Wunch

310-883-8628



www.formosagroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Formosa Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend