Nike James, Tax Partner, Financial Services Industry, KPMG to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s FATCA and CRS Reporting Live Webcast

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Nike James, Tax Partner, Financial Services Industry, KPMG will speak at its webcast entitled: “FATCA and CRS Reporting: Recent Trends, Developments and Critical Issues.” This event is scheduled for June 9, 2021.

Jersey City, NJ, June 03, 2021

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/fatca-and-crs-reporting-cle-2021/



Event Synopsis:



Critical and emerging issues surrounding Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and Common Reporting Standard (CRS) continue to affect global financial institutions. More and more businesses are becoming vulnerable to financial risks and disputes because of the stiffer compliance requirements as well as the complexities brought by the COVID-19.



It is, therefore, important that practitioners keep abreast of the latest trends and developments in FATCA and CRS reporting. Revisiting their compliance programs and employing the right CRS solutions are vital to strengthen their compliance practices.



In this live Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and distinguished professionals will help financial institutions plan their way through CRS compliance. Speakers will also provide an in-depth discussion of the best practices and strategies in selecting an effective CRS compliance solution.



Key topics include:

· FATCA and CRS Reporting – Regulatory Trends and Developments

· Managing Compliance Risks and Challenges

· Exploring Effective CRS Solutions

· Best Compliance Practices

· A Look Ahead



About Nike James



Nike is a partner and head of the Financial Services Industry, Tax, Regulatory & People Services (TRPS), at KPMG in Nigeria. She has over 20 years of professional experience providing value add results to clients with industry leading practices. Nike is responsible for leading efforts in the area of OCED’s Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and the United States’ Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) in Nigeria. Her expertise covers tax & regulatory advisory and compliance services to multinational and local clients in the financial services industry value-chain.



Nike is a market leader on CRS in Nigeria, she works with the tax authorities in providing insight and effective strategy aimed at improving CRS compliance processes in Nigeria.



About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



