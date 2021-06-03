Best-Selling Author Tess Thompson Partners with BookBuzz.net to Announce the Release of Her New Small-Town Romance – The Patron

BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with best-selling author, Tess Thompson to announce the release of her romance novel, "The Patron." It is the emotional second book in the Emerson Pass Contemporaries small-town romance series. If you like lyrical prose, unexpected chances at happiness, and uplifting stories, then you’ll adore Thompson’s sweet tale.

Crystal Whalen isn’t sure why she should go on. Two years after her husband’s death on a ski trip, she’s devastated when a fire destroys her quiet Colorado mountain home. And when she can’t keep her hands off the gorgeous divorcé who’s become her new temporary housemate, it only feeds her grief and growing guilt.



Garth Welty won’t be burned again. After his ex-wife took most of his money, the downhill-skiing Olympic medalist is determined to keep things casual with the sexy woman he can’t resist. But the more time they spend with each other, the harder it is to deny his burgeoning feelings.



As Crystal’s longing for the rugged man’s embrace grows, she worries that his dangerous lifestyle will steal him away. And although Garth believes she’s his perfect girl, the specter of betrayal keeps a tight grip on his heart.



Will the thrill-seeker and the wary woman succumb to the power of love?



"The Patron" is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Book Information:

The Patron

Emerson Pass Contemporaries, Book 2

By Tess Thompson

Published: May 2021

ISBN: 979-8503249699 (print)

ISBN: 978-1951621391 (ebook)

ASIN: B08VKSRLH7

Pages: 270

Genre: Contemporary Small town romance, Clean and Wholesome Romance, Romantic Women's Fiction



About the Author:

Tess Thompson Romance...hometowns and heartstrings.



Tess Thompson is the USA Today Bestselling and award-winning author of contemporary and historical Romantic Women’s Fiction with over 40 published titles. She lives in a suburb of Seattle with her husband and their blended family of four kids and five cats.



Contact:

Website: https://tesswrites.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TessWrites

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorTessThompson

Instagram: https://instagram.com/tessielouwrites

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/tesswrites

BookBub: https://www.bookbub.com/authors/tess-thompson

GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/1677547.Tess_Thompson

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/contemporary-small-town-romance-the-patron-by-tess-thompson/



Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08VKSRLH7

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-patron-tess-thompson/1138731144?ean=2940162477303

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-patron-11

https://books.apple.com/us/book/the-patron/id1551700578



PR By BookBuzz.net

