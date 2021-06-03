Press Releases CodeHS Press Release

Receive press releases from CodeHS: By Email RSS Feeds: CodeHS Launches New Praxis Prep Courses, Microcredentials and Free Summer PD Workshops for Computer Science Teachers

Chicago, IL, June 03, 2021 --(



Microcredentials are a way for teachers to prove learning and receive recognition for professional development milestones. CodeHS Microcredentials help improve instructional practices and validate computer science knowledge through a secure online exam that covers foundational programming concepts. Educators can receive level 1 microcredentials for Java, JavaScript, Cybersecurity, Python, Web Design, and Web Development. After successfully completing a CodeHS Microcredential exam, teachers will receive a certificate of completion and a digital badge to include on a portfolio, resume, and email signature.



Along with Microcredentials, CodeHS is now offering an online professional development course to help prepare teachers for the Praxis Computer Science Exam (5652). The CodeHS Praxis Computer Science Preparation Course is the only course that covers 100% of the competencies designated for the exam. Teachers are able to work through the course in a flexible, self-paced timeframe with dedicated in-course support with an experienced computer science instructor. The course support also includes virtual Q&A sessions throughout the summer with other computer science teachers.



“I am very excited that we will be offering our Praxis course to help teachers prepare for this challenging exam. Beyond the course, we will also have live coding classes, monthly exam review sessions, and in-course support. Teachers who take the course will be prepared to not only pass the Praxis exam but teach CS well at any level!”

- Lea Sloan, CodeHS Director of Professional Development



CodeHS has also just announced a wide variety of free summer PD workshops for new and experienced CS teachers. To learn more about these new professional development offerings, visit codehs.com/pd.



About CodeHS

CodeHS is a comprehensive platform for helping schools teach computer science by providing web-based curriculum, teacher tools, resources, professional development and certifications. There are millions of students using the platform in over 20,000 classrooms on CodeHS every month. CodeHS has over 60 free computer science courses for grades 6-12.



Visit codehs.com to learn more today. Chicago, IL, June 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- CodeHS, a leading computer science educational technology company, is launching new professional development (PD) opportunities for computer science teachers. These new offerings include Microcredentials in various programming languages, Praxis Prep Courses, and free summer PD workshops.Microcredentials are a way for teachers to prove learning and receive recognition for professional development milestones. CodeHS Microcredentials help improve instructional practices and validate computer science knowledge through a secure online exam that covers foundational programming concepts. Educators can receive level 1 microcredentials for Java, JavaScript, Cybersecurity, Python, Web Design, and Web Development. After successfully completing a CodeHS Microcredential exam, teachers will receive a certificate of completion and a digital badge to include on a portfolio, resume, and email signature.Along with Microcredentials, CodeHS is now offering an online professional development course to help prepare teachers for the Praxis Computer Science Exam (5652). The CodeHS Praxis Computer Science Preparation Course is the only course that covers 100% of the competencies designated for the exam. Teachers are able to work through the course in a flexible, self-paced timeframe with dedicated in-course support with an experienced computer science instructor. The course support also includes virtual Q&A sessions throughout the summer with other computer science teachers.“I am very excited that we will be offering our Praxis course to help teachers prepare for this challenging exam. Beyond the course, we will also have live coding classes, monthly exam review sessions, and in-course support. Teachers who take the course will be prepared to not only pass the Praxis exam but teach CS well at any level!”- Lea Sloan, CodeHS Director of Professional DevelopmentCodeHS has also just announced a wide variety of free summer PD workshops for new and experienced CS teachers. To learn more about these new professional development offerings, visit codehs.com/pd.About CodeHSCodeHS is a comprehensive platform for helping schools teach computer science by providing web-based curriculum, teacher tools, resources, professional development and certifications. There are millions of students using the platform in over 20,000 classrooms on CodeHS every month. CodeHS has over 60 free computer science courses for grades 6-12.Visit codehs.com to learn more today. Contact Information CodeHS

Claire Sindlinger

717-476-3390



codehs.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CodeHS