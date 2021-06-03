ISMG’s CyberEdBoard Global Community Expands to 57 Countries, Launching New International Meeting Series in July 2021



The CyberEdBoard Talks monthly series most recently featured Equifax’s chief information security officer, Jamil Farshchi, who engaged in a fireside chat with ISMGs senior vice president of editorial, Tom Field, to share experienced leadership perspectives on topics such as cyber resilience, the recent U.S. cybersecurity executive order and reporting business risk to the board of directors. The private meeting was attended by members from over 30 countries, who actively participated in the interactive group conversation and expressed the significant need for collaborative opportunities outside of the North American time zones.



The inaugural International Executive Forum, scheduled for July 2021, will feature a panel of respected CISO and CIO members: Venkatesh Subramaniam, Global CISO, Olam International (India); Nicki Doble, Group CIO, Cover-More Group (Australia); Mario Demarillas, CISO, Exceture (Philippines); and Jo Stewart-Rattray, VP, Australian Computer Society (Australia), who will explore some of the most pressing challenges and priorities facing cybersecurity leadership in the APAC and surrounding regions including: the impact of ransomware and highly public breaches, nation-state threats, third-party risk, cybersecurity talent and the increasing sophistication of attackers. "CyberEdBoard provides an environment for swapping stories and collaborating in a private space which in turns helps us to be stronger together in our approach to our roles in the incredibly challenging cyber world,” shares Stewart-Rattray. “I value being part of such a global community of C-suite security professionals."



Other member-exclusive CyberEdBoard activities launching in summer 2021 include monthly CISO Therapy meetings – designed and hosted by executive member, Billy Spears, CISO Alteryx, a four-part master class conducted by Art Coviello, former CEO and chairman of the board at RSA Security, and Laz Lazarikos, co-founder of BlueLava and a unique mentor matching program allowing experienced leaders to contribute to the next generation of CISOs.



CyberEdBoard is currently reviewing applications from qualified executives who meet the strict c-suite criteria and is committed to providing the most diverse member-driven leadership community available to the cybersecurity industry. To submit your application for membership consideration, visit www.cyberedboard.io today.



About ISMG

Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 28 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.



About CyberEdBoard

CyberEdBoard is the premier members-only community of executives and thought leaders in the fields of security and IT. Membership in Information Security Media Group’s CyberEdBoard provides executives with a powerful peer-driven collaborative ecosystem and library of resources to address complex challenges shared by CISOs and senior security leaders worldwide. Executive members utilize the CyberEdBoard engagement platform to further enhance their professional brands, create and exchange member-exclusive resources, obtain accredited education and content, contribute in the executive mentor marketplace and seamlessly connect with senior security peers and experts around the world. Princeton, NJ, June 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Information Security Media Group launched the CyberEdBoard global community for CISOs and senior cybersecurity executives in November 2020 and continues to expand at a rapid pace. 