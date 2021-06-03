Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases THINKWARE Press Release

Receive press releases from THINKWARE: By Email RSS Feeds: THINKWARE Announces Dash Cam Specials for Father’s Day

Many of THINKWARE's top dash cams are on sale as part of the promotion.

San Francisco, CA, June 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With Father's Day around the corner, world-leading Korean dash cam brand THINKWARE is saluting the hard work of dads everywhere, offering limited-time deals on its dash cam lineup, from June 1st until Father's Day on June 20th.For those looking for a gift for dad's on the go, THINKWARE is discounting many of its best-selling dash cameras, including:- U1000: THINKWARE's flagship model that delivers sharp native 4K UHD video quality. The U1000 can be accessorized with a 2K QHD rearview camera and hardwiring cable for complete, best-in-class 24/7 all-around protection.- Q800 PRO: One of the latest and greatest from THINKWARE capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p.- X700: Save on this easy-to-use dash cam that offers a navigate IPS touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode and more.- F70: This entry-level dash cam features the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording Mode.- M1 Motorsports Cam: Exclusively for Motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs, this is equipped with 2-channel full HD cameras with Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).- QA100: High-quality image processor captures crystal clear video in 2K QHD, 30fps with an optional Full HD rearview camera, advanced driver assistance system supported.- FA200: The perfect value-driven dash cam, the slim design with Advanced Parking Mode, Time Lapse, Energy Saving Mode for extended surveillance, an optional rear camera available.- iVolt Mini External Battery: Compatible with all THINKWARE models, iVolt Mini External Battery increases the duration of the Parking Surveillance mode, allowing it to remain in parking mode for up to 20 hours, or 16 hours with a rear cam added."2021 is poised to be a banner year for dads, as the National Retail Federation estimates that Father's Day spending will hit $20.1 billion, and for good reason," said Brian Yang, THINKWARE's Director of North American Business Development. "Father's Day is an occasion to say thanks and recognize all the responsibilities dads have, including the many hours logged driving family members around. Dash Cams are a popular and smart gift for dads everywhere with ultramodern technology keeping them safe behind the wheel, while also harnessing cloud features to keep them connected."About THINKWAREGlobal IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation and mobile applications.Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world's largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF Design Award and IDEA Award Finalist in 2017, as well as the Red Dot Design Award in 2017.

Rick Judge

+1-415-429-5652



www.thinkware.com



