iPOP LA Coach Suzanne Von Schaack Wins 2021 Silver Telly Award

iPOP Coach and Renowned Model Suzanne Von Schaack Wins Silver Telly Award for her Film "The Chains That Bind."

Los Angeles, CA, June 04, 2021



"The Chains That Bind" tells the story of a middle-aged woman getting back into the dating scene and the trials and tribulations she suffers on the journey. The film was produced by Dolly Dog Productions, in association with RFA Productions, and held its official screening at Hollywood’s famed Chinese Theatre.



The short film has already received notable acclaim while making rounds in the festival circuit. "The Chains That Bind" has received several awards in the past year, including “Best Chick Flick,” “Best Dramedy Short,” and a Semi-Finalist of the Vancouver Film Festival. This latest award marks an industry milestone for Suzanne, who is no stranger to achievement.



Along with producing iPOP LA’s Awards Night Showcase and helping to find the stars of tomorrow, Suzanne has had a successful career in fashion and film. From Vogue to BAZAAR, she has graced the covers of the worlds leading fashion publications and ad campaigns. After landing her first major role in Tootsie, Suzanne appeared in such notable shows as Dallas, Dynasty, Ally McBeal, The Young, and the Restless.



Suzanne has also used her experience in the industry to mentor LA’s youth through several programs. These programs include Los Angeles Unified, LA’s Best After-School Enrichment Program, and LAPD Gang Violence and Pregnancy Prevention Programs, teaching a Life Skills Program.



This year, Suzanne released her debut publication, "MODELING SUCCESS: You Have the Question. I Have the Answer." The book guides readers through knowledge and insight of modeling and the fashion industry and became an Amazon #1 Best-seller in four categories upon release.



In a statement regarding her book and its success, Suzanne had this to say:

“This book is for those who live near or far. It’s for those that live in a big city or perhaps in a small, quaint, simple farm town in the Midwest, like where I grew up and dared to dream.”



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers looking for tomorrow’s stars.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560



About Suzanne Von Schaack

Suzanne Von Schaack has worn many different hats within the fashion industry. She has graced the pages of Vogue, Bazaar, L’Official, and Cosmopolitan. After meeting Hubert Givenchy at a casting in New York, her life changed. She spent time in Paris walking the runway for the Couture Collections in Paris and Milan and being photographed for the many publications in Paris. Her career expanded into the entertainment business as an actress. Her first movie was Tootsie, and her latest is an award-winning short film she wrote, produced, and starred in, The Chains That Bind. In her busy schedule, Suzanne works with prospective models, coaching in-person and online classes for models all over the US. She helps to package, train and place them with an agency.



For media inquiries regarding Suzanne Von Schaack, please contact:

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



www.ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



