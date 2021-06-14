Bryant Tardy, iPOP Alumni, Cast in New Netflix Rob Schneider Comedy

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Bryant Tardy has joined the cast of an upcoming Netflix comedy starring Rob Schneider and Kevin James.

Los Angeles, CA, June 14, 2021



The film, "Home Team," will be a family comedy loosely inspired by New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. The feature focuses on Payton’s experiences during his years-long suspension from the league. Two years after a Super Bowl win when Payton (Kevin James) returns to his hometown, he reconnects with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team. While there is no word on Bryant's character, he joins a star-studded cast. Additional cast members include Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, Tait Blum, Maxwell Simkins, and Jacob Perez, to name a few.



The film will be co-directed by Charles and Daniel Kinnane, with a script written by Christopher Titone and Keith Blum.



Bryant Tardy, who got his start with iPOP LA, has had a busy and blossoming career. The actor, who stars in two TV shows currently, "Secrets of Sulphur Springs" and "Tell Me Your Secrets," most recently appeared in the oscar-nominated film "Queen and Slim." Bryant will next appear in the thriller ‘They Whisper’ alongside fellow iPOP alumni Madison Wolfe. The indie film written and directed by David Bush is currently in post-production.



On Bryant’s experience with iPOP LA, he had this to say, “My IPOP experience was amazing! Since IPOP!, I appeared in the movie 'Logan' with Hugh Jackman, and lots of television, including shows such as CBS’s 'The Odd Couple,' 'Hap and Leonard,' 'Austin and Ally' on the Disney channel, and 'The Soul Man' with Cedrick the Entertainer. I’ve appeared in music videos with Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson, and this June, I will start filming on a series regular role I booked! I also shot a pilot with Kevin Hart!”



iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers looking for tomorrow’s stars.



