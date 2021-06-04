Skyblogs Launches Advance SEO Course for Every Student, Free Demo Class Available

Press Releases Skyblogs Digital & Sports Press Release

Skyblogs Digital and Sports empowers creativity and enhances digital literacy for business, digital marketers, students in classrooms and at home.

Kolkata, India, June 04, 2021 --(



SEO Training, Social Media Marketing & Content writing were the top profiles among employers hiring remote interns and entry-level employees.



More than 1 lac internships and jobs were posted for content writing, social media marketing, and search engine optimization (SEO) in the field of digital marketing. The average package for freshers skilled in web development, mobile app development, full-stack development, and software development was INR 4 LPA and the highest was INR 13 LPA.



Highlighting the contribution of online training in SEO Training Program, Amit Shah, The SEO Manager of Skyblogs Digital, said, "Online training helps learners explore new fields and gain technologically advanced skills that allow them to secure employment in the rising remote-work culture, right from the comfort of their home."



Amit Saha

7501029840



https://skyblogs.in/seo-training-online/



