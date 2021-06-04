Shero Comics Kicks Off Countdown to Juneteenth with Rayven Choi Crowdfunding Campaign

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Shero Comics Press Release

The campaign seeks to raise $5k to cover the costs of the fifth and final installment of the girl-power-themed comic series featuring a young black female protagonist.

The Caress grant and the IFundWomen-supported crowdfunding campaign are both rare opportunities for Shero Comics’ black female founder, Shequeta Smith, to receive help to scale her business and produce the 5th chapter in her comic series Rayven Choi: Vengeance is a Sin. Statistically, black women are least likely to be granted funding for their startups, and in data shared by IFundWomen, “72% of female founders cite lack of access to capital as the #1 barrier to starting a business.”



Shero Comics encourages donations towards its $5K crowdfunding campaign on the IFundWomen website to help the company continue to tell the story of Rayven Choi, an African American martial artist who is orphaned and sent to South Korea to preserve her safety. Rayven uncovers a shocking secret in the prequels and vows to avenge the death of her parents. In the upcoming fifth and final chapter, which the crowdfunding will finance, Rayven faces off with the hitman who murdered her parents years ago and finally gets the opportunity to get the revenge she is seeking, MMA style.



“The journey of Rayven Choi began when I visited a comic shop a little over a decade ago and couldn’t’find a black woman on the cover of any comic book,” said Smith. “The fact that we’ve been able to introduce such a dynamic character to the world and launch a successful company behind her is a dream come true, and we can’t think of a better way to commemorate Juneteenth than to support a black woman-owned business that celebrates black excellence and the black girl magic that Rayven Choi represents.”



