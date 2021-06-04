Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: 1 Week to Go Until SMi’s Military Space USA 2021

SMi Group Reports: The 2nd Annual Military Space USA 2021 will be taking place virtually in just one week on June 7th to 9th 2021.

London, United Kingdom, June 04, 2021 --(



As space has become a contested domain and as near peer adversaries advance their own capabilities, the need to "go fast" has become accepted dogma within the space community. Driving these efforts across all mission areas – including SATCOM, PNT, Earth Observation, SSA and Launch - has become a critical mission for the DoD.



Featuring 3 dedicated days of content, this conference remains the pre-eminent forum to learn how the US and allies are driving a disruptive approach to space.



Interested parties can register for the conference and Focus Day at $1499 and $499 for commercial organisations and free for military and government personnel on www.milspaceusa.com/pr10.



The 2nd Annual Military Space Conference will feature an esteemed line-up of speakers from organisations such as The US DoD, Air Force, Space Force, Navy, UK MoD and Canadian Armed Forces. This two-day agenda will also feature an exclusively US Air Force and Space Force panel on "Delivering the Next Generation of Space Leaders."



Key reasons to attend Military Space USA 2021 include:

· Learn from a variety of AFSPACE stakeholders about the ongoing SMC 2.0 reorganizational efforts and how rapid acquisition is changing approaches to space

· Listen to key allied partners and explore where opportunities for partnerships moving forward can be developed

· Explore key topics within the US DoD’s approach to space including SMC 2.0, Accelerator Programmes, Blackjack and more

· Meet and network with over 140 attendees from defence agencies, militaries and governments and industry over 6 hours of breaks

· Engage with an array of vendors, including disruptive agile space companies across the Silicon Valley as well as established industrial partners

· Join key industry and military thought leaders shaping how the US space enterprise is developed through partnerships and innovation



Attendees of this year’s conference also stand to gain from SMi’s new virtual conference platform. They will be able to create a profile, connect with other attendees, ask questions in sessions openly or anonymously, download presentations and promotional materials, access the portal up to 2 months after the event, schedule meetings with sponsors, and visit virtual exhibition stands throughout the day - all from the comfort of their own home.



With only two weeks remaining, this is an essential event for those wanting to attend a pre-eminent forum in learning how the US and allies are driving a disruptive approach to space. The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available at www.milspaceusa.com/pr10.



Military Space USA 2021

Conference: June 8th – 9th 2021

Focus Day: June 7th 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Gold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrop Grumman

Sponsor: Leonardo DRS and Hughes



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries contact Nisha Poyser Reid on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Nisha Poyser-Reid

020 7827 6020



www.milspaceusa.com/pr10



