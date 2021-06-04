New Climate Change Officer at DFC Confirms One of His First Public Engagements at EnergyNet's Powering Africa Summit

Press Releases EnergyNet Ltd. Press Release

Jake Levine, Climate Change Officer and David Marchick, Chief Operating Officer at DFC, to speak at the Powering Africa Summit 2021.

Recently the DFC (U.S. International Development Finance Corporation) announced a new Chief Climate Officer, Jake Levine, who will take the lead on the organisation's efforts to tackle climate change, focus on implementing plans for net zero emissions by 2040 and increase climate-focused investments.

Sharing the organisation's commitments to climate change, Mr Levine in one of his first public engagements will be joined by DFC's Chief Operating Officer, David Marchick, where they will be speaking at the opening ceremony online at the Powering Africa Summit on the 24th June.

ESKOM, South Africa's leading utilities providers have also confirmed their participation at the digital Summit with Segomoco Scheppers, Group Executive, Transmission, and Andrew Etzinger, General Manager: Risk and Sustainability will be speaking on the Utilities Roundtable. Eskom has embarked on a massive restructuring programme to split into three entities and has moved to improve its operations to lower costs and boost power generation capacity, already cutting its debt by almost a fifth.

These new speaker confirmations are timely with only three weeks until the event and the new programme being announced shortly.

Unlike other digital events, PAS21 will provide a seat at the table of online intimate boardroom sessions with the objective of driving productive conversation to advance energy developments on the African continent. Boardroom sessions include:

• The Future of US Energy Investments in Africa
• Energy Generation including Solar, Wind and Gas
• Climate Policy and Financing
• Captive Power and Corporate PPA's
• Off-Grid Energy
• The African Utility of the Future
• Energy and Health
• Financing and Deploying New Technologies including Green Hydrogen, Digitisation and Battery Storage
• Country Spotlights featuring Morocco, Ghana and South Africa

Further details can be found on the website or contact marketing@energynet.co.uk.

Neill Howard

+44 07837657998



https://www.energynet.co.uk



