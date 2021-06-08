Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Vedic Lifesciences Press Release

Receive press releases from Vedic Lifesciences: By Email RSS Feeds: Vedic Lifesciences Injects Speed, Transparency Into Studies Despite the Pandemic - Weight Loss and Sports Supplement Companies Continue to Invest in Clinical Trials

Reports across North America and the EU have documented the multifactorial braking effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the momentum of clinical trials. In the same period of about a year, Vedic Lifesciences, a leading contract research organization (CRO) based in India, reports increased interest from dietary supplement companies in the of weight management and sports nutrition categories.

Mumbai, India, June 08, 2021 --(



India-based CRO injects speed, transparency into studies despite the pandemic.



Reports across North America and the EU have documented the multifactorial braking effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the momentum of clinical trials. In the same period of about a year, Vedic Lifesciences, a leading contract research organization (CRO) based in India, reports increased interest from dietary supplement companies in the of weight management and sports nutrition categories. In September 2020, Vedic Lifesciences concluded a multi-national study evaluating the impact of a botanical supplement on body composition, as well as metabolic and hormonal factors, in overweight and obese individuals. Recruitment of new volunteers had hit a speed bump due to the global outbreak of COVID-19: one site in the US had to be stopped due to other reasons, but Vedic sites in India continued enrolling from March to September, completing 88 subjects. The trial sponsor, a US-based dietary ingredient supplier, has been consistently using Vedic’s clinical research services and will soon be publishing the favorable results of this study.



Director, Clinical Development, Shalini Srivastava, M.D., mentioned that a second weight management study is currently enrolling about 144 volunteers during the second wave of the pandemic in India. “During the current lockdown, participants are hesitant to visit the clinical sites. To adapt, we have arranged for doubly sanitized cab services to the research site, and home visits by masked phlebotomists, to make life easier for the study participants as well as our project managers. This is maintaining the pace of recruitment,” she observed. This 12-week study is measuring a multifactorial suite of outcomes, including body mass index (BMI), fat-free mass and body fat [via Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry, or DEXA], central obesity, blood-based coronary risk factors, whole body insulin resistance, and markers of inflammation, and satiety by a research-validated questionnaire.



Jayesh Chaudhary, CEO of Vedic offered, “Client interest in sponsoring sports studies with us for claims related to weight management, body composition, and muscular endurance and strength is not a new trend. We did our first weight loss study in 2005. What is heartening is the interest of sponsors integrating cutting edge surrogate biomarkers such as ghrelin, adiponectin, and leptin, and genomic tools such as 16S microbiome analysis of fecal samples. Along with our excellent research partners here and globally, we will continue to serve the global dietary supplement industry, striving to impart the most value to their products, at a speed, transparency, and cost that is unparalleled.”



Vedic Lifesciences has also been engaged to undertake a novel project: rational screening to identify low glycemic index actives for foods and supplements. The sponsor wants to also screen for endpoints such as satiety, “energy,” and post-meal slump, using validated questionnaires.



Vedic Lifesciences has been helping dietary ingredient and supplement companies with clinical trials, preclinical and toxicity studies (for GRAS and New Dietary Ingredient notifications) since 2000. The Vedic team remains at the leading edge of claims trends, outcome measures, and assessment tools applicable to dietary supplement research. Their claim substantiation studies have been used successfully in all major regions globally. Vedic Lifesciences remains one of the global leaders in nutrition industry research in terms of speed, credibility, and affordability.



For more information:

PR Contact Name Kriti Chaudhary

Phone number +91 9920789140

Email kriti@vediclifesciences.com

Website www.vediclifesciences.com Mumbai, India, June 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Weight loss and sports supplement companies continue to invest in clinical trials.India-based CRO injects speed, transparency into studies despite the pandemic.Reports across North America and the EU have documented the multifactorial braking effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the momentum of clinical trials. In the same period of about a year, Vedic Lifesciences, a leading contract research organization (CRO) based in India, reports increased interest from dietary supplement companies in the of weight management and sports nutrition categories. In September 2020, Vedic Lifesciences concluded a multi-national study evaluating the impact of a botanical supplement on body composition, as well as metabolic and hormonal factors, in overweight and obese individuals. Recruitment of new volunteers had hit a speed bump due to the global outbreak of COVID-19: one site in the US had to be stopped due to other reasons, but Vedic sites in India continued enrolling from March to September, completing 88 subjects. The trial sponsor, a US-based dietary ingredient supplier, has been consistently using Vedic’s clinical research services and will soon be publishing the favorable results of this study.Director, Clinical Development, Shalini Srivastava, M.D., mentioned that a second weight management study is currently enrolling about 144 volunteers during the second wave of the pandemic in India. “During the current lockdown, participants are hesitant to visit the clinical sites. To adapt, we have arranged for doubly sanitized cab services to the research site, and home visits by masked phlebotomists, to make life easier for the study participants as well as our project managers. This is maintaining the pace of recruitment,” she observed. This 12-week study is measuring a multifactorial suite of outcomes, including body mass index (BMI), fat-free mass and body fat [via Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry, or DEXA], central obesity, blood-based coronary risk factors, whole body insulin resistance, and markers of inflammation, and satiety by a research-validated questionnaire.Jayesh Chaudhary, CEO of Vedic offered, “Client interest in sponsoring sports studies with us for claims related to weight management, body composition, and muscular endurance and strength is not a new trend. We did our first weight loss study in 2005. What is heartening is the interest of sponsors integrating cutting edge surrogate biomarkers such as ghrelin, adiponectin, and leptin, and genomic tools such as 16S microbiome analysis of fecal samples. Along with our excellent research partners here and globally, we will continue to serve the global dietary supplement industry, striving to impart the most value to their products, at a speed, transparency, and cost that is unparalleled.”Vedic Lifesciences has also been engaged to undertake a novel project: rational screening to identify low glycemic index actives for foods and supplements. The sponsor wants to also screen for endpoints such as satiety, “energy,” and post-meal slump, using validated questionnaires.Vedic Lifesciences has been helping dietary ingredient and supplement companies with clinical trials, preclinical and toxicity studies (for GRAS and New Dietary Ingredient notifications) since 2000. The Vedic team remains at the leading edge of claims trends, outcome measures, and assessment tools applicable to dietary supplement research. Their claim substantiation studies have been used successfully in all major regions globally. Vedic Lifesciences remains one of the global leaders in nutrition industry research in terms of speed, credibility, and affordability.For more information:PR Contact Name Kriti ChaudharyPhone number +91 9920789140Email kriti@vediclifesciences.comWebsite www.vediclifesciences.com Contact Information Vedic Lifesciences

Kriti Chaudhary

+919920789140



www.vediclifesciences.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Vedic Lifesciences Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend