Accessible Door Communication with DoorBird

The new DoorBird add-on module enables accessible door communication. Through acoustic and visual signals, DoorBird intercoms help people with impaired hearing or vision to enter buildings.

On the “Accessibility” module, the current status of a DoorBird door station is visualized with three pictograms: Call, talk and open door. In addition, the module has a hearing loop that can wirelessly transmit the audio signal from the intercom to the visitor's hearing aid. The visual display and induction loop make communication easier for people with hearing impairment and all hearing aid users. In addition, Braille can be added to the IP-based door intercoms so that the information is easy to feel. This also reduces the sensory barrier for people with visual impairments.



Existing IP video door stations of the D21x series can be retrofitted with the "DoorBird D2100E Accessibility" integration module. New door stations can be equipped with the additional module with just one click and ordered via the 3D configurator.

