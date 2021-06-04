An Update on Combination Product Device Development Discussed at Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

An update on combination product and injection device regulatory guidance

• A review of current guidance for pre-filled syringes and what is new from the past year

• How has COVID-19 impacted regulatory submissions and processes?

• An update on expectations for regulatory submissions – common pitfalls and how to ensure you are meeting requirements

• A future outlook of changes to regulatory requirements and guidance in the coming years

Alan M. Stevens, Acting Director - Division of Drug Delivery, General Hospital, and Human Factors, CDRH, FDA



Strategic platforming for combination products

• Optimising development time, costs and reducing risks through platforming

• How do you select your platform device and key lifecycle management considerations?

• Challenges in a one size fits all approach

• Platforms for novel drug products and new device technologies

Scott Surrette, Manager Combination Product Development, Regeneron



Developing on-body delivery devices with the user in mind

• An outlook on the need for large volume injectors and high viscosity drug products

• Delivery device technologies for sustained delivery

• An outlook of evolving delivery devices for novel drug products

Nicholas Mandala, Senior Director, Medical Device and Combination Product Technology, Pfizer



Regulatory standards and guidance for combination product Instructions for Use (IFUs)

• Types of User Documentation

• Regulatory Requirements for Instructions for Use

• Special Considerations: accommodating colorblindness, folding, font size

• Case Study: People with Parkinson’s User Manual Comprehension Research

Shannon Clark, CEO, UserWise



About SMi Group:

