Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bella Vita Organic Press Release

Receive press releases from Bella Vita Organic: By Email RSS Feeds: Bella Vita Organic Launches 9 Natural Essential Oils

Gurgaon, India, June 04, 2021 --(



The essential oil range has already won the hearts of many customers and is being termed as one of the best essential oils for skin in the market. The 9 sets of essential oils include:



1. Orange essential oil - Helps boost skin health and provides the much-needed vitamin C to the skin

2. Tea tree essential oil - Best for inflammation, unevenness, open pores

3. Neroli essential oil - Uplifts your skin and promotes skin cell health.

4. Ylang Ylang essential oil - The South Asian plant has a rich, fruity, and flowery smell which uplifts the mood and stimulates the oil in the skin and scalp

5. Eucalyptus essential oil - Helps in healing fever and aches and keeps the air clean

6. Lemongrass essential oil - It has antifungal properties that help in fighting skin and blood infections

7. Peppermint essential oil - Mint cool aroma helps in building a fresh and positive environment. It also helps in reducing skin acne owing to its cooling properties.

8. Lavender essential oil - Amazing smell and contains anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal properties

9. Basil essential oil - The basil herb helps in treating mild cough and cold. It has healing properties that help in rejuvenating your skin and body.



These essential oils for hair and skin work to deeply nourish your cells leaving your skin healthy and glowing. Additionally, when used in candles these oils leave a soothing effect on your neurons and help relieve anxiety and stress with aromatherapy. The essential oil range can be used in skin repair therapy, to get rid of blemishes, acne, and dark spots.



The 9 types of essential oils help you in various ways, but all of these are extremely helpful in protecting your body against dust and harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. It works as a protective guard that inhibits any damage to the epidermis and inner layers of your skin and hair from harmful radiations, microorganisms, allergens, and aggravations. The oils by Bella Vita Organic also work as skin healers and work as anti-aging essentials for the users.



Speaking on the launch of the essential oils range, Aakash Anand, Founder, Bella Vita Organic said, “The market is flooded with a wide range of essential oils which depicts the demand for essential oils, owing to its huge benefits. But at the same time, if you are looking for long-term effects, any products that you apply to your skin, especially oils that seep into your skin must be natural and chemical-free. At Bella Vita Organic, this is our primary objective. To produce products that do not cause any harm to your body and promote wellness. Over the years, people have loved the brand for the quality, and we will continue to build on this trust forever through our new and upcoming range of products.”



The brand also advocates the use of essential oils in aromatherapy which is effective in curing several ailments and works as a mood elevator and stress reliever. The objective of the brand is to educate people about the wide-ranging effects of Ayurveda and promote human wellness through it.



For more information, visit: https://bellavitaorganic.com/collections/essential-oils Gurgaon, India, June 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Bella Vita Organic, India’s all-natural Ayurvedic wellness brand, has recently launched its exclusive range of Natural Essential Oils, which provides a rejuvenating skin treatment and also aids aromatherapy. The uniqueness of the 9 essential oils by Bella Vita Organic lies in its natural process of plant oil extraction without the use of any chemicals which provide high-quality oils from various plants such as ylang-ylang, eucalyptus, tea tree, etc.The essential oil range has already won the hearts of many customers and is being termed as one of the best essential oils for skin in the market. The 9 sets of essential oils include:1. Orange essential oil - Helps boost skin health and provides the much-needed vitamin C to the skin2. Tea tree essential oil - Best for inflammation, unevenness, open pores3. Neroli essential oil - Uplifts your skin and promotes skin cell health.4. Ylang Ylang essential oil - The South Asian plant has a rich, fruity, and flowery smell which uplifts the mood and stimulates the oil in the skin and scalp5. Eucalyptus essential oil - Helps in healing fever and aches and keeps the air clean6. Lemongrass essential oil - It has antifungal properties that help in fighting skin and blood infections7. Peppermint essential oil - Mint cool aroma helps in building a fresh and positive environment. It also helps in reducing skin acne owing to its cooling properties.8. Lavender essential oil - Amazing smell and contains anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal properties9. Basil essential oil - The basil herb helps in treating mild cough and cold. It has healing properties that help in rejuvenating your skin and body.These essential oils for hair and skin work to deeply nourish your cells leaving your skin healthy and glowing. Additionally, when used in candles these oils leave a soothing effect on your neurons and help relieve anxiety and stress with aromatherapy. The essential oil range can be used in skin repair therapy, to get rid of blemishes, acne, and dark spots.The 9 types of essential oils help you in various ways, but all of these are extremely helpful in protecting your body against dust and harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. It works as a protective guard that inhibits any damage to the epidermis and inner layers of your skin and hair from harmful radiations, microorganisms, allergens, and aggravations. The oils by Bella Vita Organic also work as skin healers and work as anti-aging essentials for the users.Speaking on the launch of the essential oils range, Aakash Anand, Founder, Bella Vita Organic said, “The market is flooded with a wide range of essential oils which depicts the demand for essential oils, owing to its huge benefits. But at the same time, if you are looking for long-term effects, any products that you apply to your skin, especially oils that seep into your skin must be natural and chemical-free. At Bella Vita Organic, this is our primary objective. To produce products that do not cause any harm to your body and promote wellness. Over the years, people have loved the brand for the quality, and we will continue to build on this trust forever through our new and upcoming range of products.”The brand also advocates the use of essential oils in aromatherapy which is effective in curing several ailments and works as a mood elevator and stress reliever. The objective of the brand is to educate people about the wide-ranging effects of Ayurveda and promote human wellness through it.For more information, visit: https://bellavitaorganic.com/collections/essential-oils Contact Information Bella Vita Organic

Amit Kumar

+919311732440



https://bellavitaorganic.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bella Vita Organic Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend