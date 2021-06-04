BookBuzz.net Partners with Fantasy Author Rory Surtain to Promote His Novel – "The Scarred Man"

BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with fantasy author Rory Surtain to announce the promotion of his book, "The Scarred Man." It is the second book in his Demon in Exile Series.

In the City of Maidenhall, a demon-slayer arrives on a mission to solve the most vile of murders. He soon discovers the dangerous dark forces hidden beneath the surface of Colivar’s Capital and within himself.



In a world where nothing is as it seems, coming of age takes on a whole new meaning for a young man grappling with his inner demons as he battles the fiends that are plaguing his land.



The Demon in Exile Series offers a witty blend of pain-filled action and twisted drama in a series where the characters are as strong as they are flawed and striving to keep their own fragile humanity intact.



Appropriate for adult and young adult readers, The Scarred Man is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Book Information:

The Scarred Man

Demon in Exile Series, Book 2

By Rory Surtain

Published: November 2020

ISBN: 979-8695413021 (pb)

ISBN: 979-8707245374 (hc)

ASIN: B08JJB9M3W

Pages: 314

Genre: Fantasy, Action Fantasy



About the Author:

Rory Surtain is a 2020 debut novelist. They reside on the Gulf Coast of the USA, dodging hurricanes, airports, and alpha-personality domestic cats. After a few decades of waxing creative for the technical corporate world, freedom has taken the form of fitness, Irish whiskey, full-time writing, and independent publishing. Translation: It was either this or learning to golf.



Toting a boundless imagination, Surtain is an avid cloud photographer, art collector, and long-time reader of Historical, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Fiction. He is in it for the art, the escape, and the chance to entertain.



Contact:

Website: https://surtain.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/demoninexilebooks

GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/20777859.Rory_Surtain

BookBub: https://www.bookbub.com/authors/rory-surtain

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/fantasy-the-scarred-man-by-rory-surtain/



PR by BookBuzz.net

