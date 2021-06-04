Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BookBuzz Press Release

Receive press releases from BookBuzz: By Email RSS Feeds: BookBuzz.net Partners with Author Claire Youmans to Announce the Release of Her New Historical Fantasy – "The Shadows of War"

BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with author Claire Youmans to announce the release of her new historical fantasy novel, "The Shadows of War." This is the eighth book in The Toki-Girl and the Sparrow-Boy Series.

New York, NY, June 04, 2021 --(



How can Toki-girl Azuki abandon what she's worked so hard to achieve when rebellion threatens to shatter the Japanese Empire's fragile internal peace and fracture its relations with the outside world?



Her uncle fears she's causing mysterious events sabotaging her family. Azuki's dual human-toki nature means something far more ancient and elemental could be at work, if only she can figure out what it is.



Birds teach dragons to dance. Eastern and Western dragons unite even as humans splinter in conflict. A princess wants to help the people she thinks she's failed. Her small brother can't keep a dangerous secret. Troops are on the move and tragedy looms as old ways clash with new hopes in Japan and the world.



Can Azuki stop the disruptions plaguing her family and help her nation prosper while trying to survive the rebellion shaking her country's very soul?



The Shadows of War is the eighth book in the gripping Toki-Girl and the Sparrow-Boy series, where magical realism collides with historical fantasy in Claire Youmans' enthralling Tales of the Meiji Era.



Book Information:

The Shadows of War

The Toki-Girl and the Sparrow-Boy Series, Book 8

By Claire Youmans

Publisher: american i publishing

Published: May 2021

ISBN: 978-1733902052 (print)

ISBN: 978-1733902069 (ebook)

ASIN: B094VGKMLR

Pages: 450

Genre: Historical Fantasy, Magical Realism



About the Author:

Claire Youmans first went to Japan in 1992 and was immediately captivated. After years of travel and study, she continues to be charmed and amazed by a fascinating history and a culture that's both endearingly quirky and entirely unique.



In 2014, she started Tales of the Meiji Era with The Toki-Girl and the Sparrow-Boy's unparalleled blend of historical fantasy and magical realism in Coming Home. She continues exploring the combination of history and folklore to share her love and fascination with a very different country and culture.



Exciting adventures continue to unfold in this delightful fantastical yet historical world as social and political changes expand, technology explodes, and two very unusual children grow up.



Contact:

Website: http://www.tokigirlandsparrowboy.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tokigirlsparrow

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tokigirlandsparrowboy

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/tokigirlandsparrowboy

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/historical-fantasy-the-shadows-of-war-by-claire-youmans/



Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B094VGKMLR

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-toki-girl-and-the-sparrow-boy-book-8-claire-youmans/1139456299?ean=9781733902069

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-toki-girl-and-the-sparrow-boy-book-8-the-shadows-of-war

https://books.apple.com/us/book/the-toki-girl-and-the-sparrow-boy-book-8-the-shadows-of-war/id1567415274

https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1084026



PR by BookBuzz.net

BookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book. New York, NY, June 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Japan, 1877. She fought for her identity. She won her dream. Now she's not sure she wants it.How can Toki-girl Azuki abandon what she's worked so hard to achieve when rebellion threatens to shatter the Japanese Empire's fragile internal peace and fracture its relations with the outside world?Her uncle fears she's causing mysterious events sabotaging her family. Azuki's dual human-toki nature means something far more ancient and elemental could be at work, if only she can figure out what it is.Birds teach dragons to dance. Eastern and Western dragons unite even as humans splinter in conflict. A princess wants to help the people she thinks she's failed. Her small brother can't keep a dangerous secret. Troops are on the move and tragedy looms as old ways clash with new hopes in Japan and the world.Can Azuki stop the disruptions plaguing her family and help her nation prosper while trying to survive the rebellion shaking her country's very soul?The Shadows of War is the eighth book in the gripping Toki-Girl and the Sparrow-Boy series, where magical realism collides with historical fantasy in Claire Youmans' enthralling Tales of the Meiji Era.Book Information:The Shadows of WarThe Toki-Girl and the Sparrow-Boy Series, Book 8By Claire YoumansPublisher: american i publishingPublished: May 2021ISBN: 978-1733902052 (print)ISBN: 978-1733902069 (ebook)ASIN: B094VGKMLRPages: 450Genre: Historical Fantasy, Magical RealismAbout the Author:Claire Youmans first went to Japan in 1992 and was immediately captivated. After years of travel and study, she continues to be charmed and amazed by a fascinating history and a culture that's both endearingly quirky and entirely unique.In 2014, she started Tales of the Meiji Era with The Toki-Girl and the Sparrow-Boy's unparalleled blend of historical fantasy and magical realism in Coming Home. She continues exploring the combination of history and folklore to share her love and fascination with a very different country and culture.Exciting adventures continue to unfold in this delightful fantastical yet historical world as social and political changes expand, technology explodes, and two very unusual children grow up.Contact:Website: http://www.tokigirlandsparrowboy.comTwitter: http://www.twitter.com/tokigirlsparrowFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/tokigirlandsparrowboyInstagram: http://www.instagram.com/tokigirlandsparrowboyPromo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/historical-fantasy-the-shadows-of-war-by-claire-youmans/Purchase Links:https://www.amazon.com/dp/B094VGKMLRhttps://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-toki-girl-and-the-sparrow-boy-book-8-claire-youmans/1139456299?ean=9781733902069https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-toki-girl-and-the-sparrow-boy-book-8-the-shadows-of-warhttps://books.apple.com/us/book/the-toki-girl-and-the-sparrow-boy-book-8-the-shadows-of-war/id1567415274https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1084026PR by BookBuzz.netBookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book. Contact Information BookBuzz.net

Amanda Kerr

706-509-8422



http://bookbuzz.net/blog/historical-fantasy-the-shadows-of-war-by-claire-youmans/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BookBuzz Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend