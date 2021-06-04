PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
SeaWolf Press Releases Five Agatha Christie Novels


In conjunction with PBS special "Agatha and the Truth of Murder," SeaWolf Press has released the first five detective novels from Agatha Christie in both paperback and hardcover versions. They have the covers from the first or early editions.

Orinda, CA, June 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SeaWolf Press is proud to announce the release of the first five Agatha Christie’s detective novels. These are now available in paperback and hardcover. Their release coincides with the PBS airing of “Agatha and the Truth of Murder.” These novels were released 100 years ago and introduce her famous detective Hercule Poirot.

The Mysterious Affair at Styles
The Secret Adversary
The Murder on the Links
The Man in the Brown Suit
The Secret of the Chimneys

Other recent additions to the SeaWolf Press library
SeaWolf Press has also recently released several other new titles including the complete Arsène Lupin collection of twelve books, The Wreck of the Titan, The Phantom of the Opera, and The Great Gatsby. SeaWolf has also published eight Sherlock Holmes novels.

About SeaWolf Press
SeaWolf Press was established to offer high-quality editions of classic works of famous authors, including Jack London, Louisa May Alcott, Mark Twain, Jane Austen, Jules Verne, Charles Dickens, and Robert Louis Stevenson. These editions include the formatting and illustrations from the first editions, as well as the original cover art. The goal is to make the reader feel like they are reading the book when it was written. Visit www.SeaWolfPress.com for more information and a complete catalog of their books.
Contact Information
SeaWolf Press
Robert Etheredge
925-255-3728
Contact
www.SeaWolfPress.com

