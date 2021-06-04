SeaWolf Press Releases Five Agatha Christie Novels

In conjunction with PBS special "Agatha and the Truth of Murder," SeaWolf Press has released the first five detective novels from Agatha Christie in both paperback and hardcover versions. They have the covers from the first or early editions.

The Mysterious Affair at Styles

The Secret Adversary

The Murder on the Links

The Man in the Brown Suit

The Secret of the Chimneys



Other recent additions to the SeaWolf Press library

SeaWolf Press has also recently released several other new titles including the complete Arsène Lupin collection of twelve books, The Wreck of the Titan, The Phantom of the Opera, and The Great Gatsby. SeaWolf has also published eight Sherlock Holmes novels.



About SeaWolf Press

