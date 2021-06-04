Virtual Reality Training is Now Available for Florida Law Enforcement Officers with Apex Officer Simulator

Press Releases Apex Officer Press Release

Florida police officers build on their de-escalation and use of force skills with new virtual reality training technology.

Fort Myers, FL, June 04, 2021 --



Apex Officer, the leading provider of VR training simulators for law enforcement, military, and first responders has announced that the Fort Myers Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in the state of Florida to benefit from immersive virtual reality training.



“This Apex Officer system allows the officers to really interact with somebody in crisis or different scenarios and different environments so they really get to develop de-escalation skills, de-escalation techniques, having a conversation with someone, all that we couldn’t do prior,” FMPD Lt. Jason Pate said.



With the Apex Officer VR training platform, every element of a possible situation is customizable in the training scenarios.



"This is about as real as you can get without being there,” said Lt. Pate. “With Apex Officer's dynamic scenario generator I can make it raining. I can make it sunny. I can make it foggy.”



Police departments and law enforcement agencies in the state of Florida are ready for a new and innovative training tool to better prepare the law enforcement officers keeping our communities safe. Virtual reality is here and it's better than ever thanks to Apex Officer's VR training platform.



“The concept of using VR training to enhance officer safety is a new one, and the reality is that it might be the best training tool to use now. Legacy force options simulators are big, bulky, and haven't been upgraded since long before the dotcom bubble. Florida police officers deserve better technology. Apex Officer's VR training is the solution that police officers across the state of Florida have been patiently waiting for."



Interested in bringing Apex Officer's VR training platform to your law enforcement agency? You can get started today, for free, by requesting a demo. An Apex Officer team member will contact you shortly.



About Apex Officer



