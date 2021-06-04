Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Grey Pony Films Press Release

3 Tips for Horse Owners During Pet Appreciation Week, June 6-12

"I absolutely love the methods Elaine has taught me. They are easy to understand and share." - Mary K, USA Munster, Ireland, June 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- June 6-12 is Pet Appreciation Week and what better way for horse owners than to spend the day with their horse. Here are 3 tips from #1 best-selling author Elaine Heney on what you can do with your horse on National Best Friends Day."My horses are part of my family, so it’s really important to me that they feel loved and appreciated, every day of the year. Making sure their tack is comfortable, they are 100% healthy & our time together is interesting, is very important to me," said Heney."Check to see if your saddle fits your horse, and is comfortable for your horse. As our horses can gain and lose weight & muscle tone as the seasons change, we need to regularly check their back to make sure the saddle fits correctly. One handy routine to do each time before and after you ride, is you run your hand over both sides of your horse’s back when the saddle would lie. Notice if your horse moves away from you, if the skin twitches, if the horse puts his ears back, or shows any sign of discomfort that is consistent with you touching a specific area on his back."Do some new groundwork exercises. Shoulder in and out are two exercises most riders want to perfect, as they are so good for your horse’s physical health & posture. But not many riders know they are much easier to teach in-hand. Once both you & your horse understand them, they are much easier to repeat when you are riding."Have some fun with polework exercises. There is one exercise called the one pole challenge which many of my students love. The idea is there is one pole on the ground. You need to patiently ask your horse to straddle the pole - with the horses two near feet on one side, and the horses two off feet on the other. It may sound simple, but it’s actually quite a challenge!"Enjoy more horse tips & advice in Elaine Heney’s new book, "Equine Listenology." Based on her humorous stories, anecdotes & practical step by step lessons, horse riders will gain proven strategies that will transform their partnership with their horses.This Listenology horse riding book will help horse owners answer such questions as:What age should you start riding your horse?How can you help a horse to be less spooky?What’s the best way to start groundwork and in-hand exercises with your horse?Should you consider using a bitless bridle?How can you teach your horse collection & self-carriage?Listenology covers the study of horsemanship, horse body language & behaviour, groundwork, in-hand exercises & riding lessons to develop softness, connection & collection. This "Listening to the Horse" inspired book trilogy is full of stories, lessons, case studies and exercises for all horse owners, both English & Western. The book is available for purchase at Amazon.comElaine Heney is the #1 best-selling author, award-winning film-maker, director of Grey Pony Films, and creator of the 'Listening to the Horse™' documentary. She has helped over 120,000+ horse owners in 113 countries to create inspiring relationships with their horses.Discover their series of world renowned online groundwork, riding & training programs at www.GreyPonyFilms.comPraise for Elaine’s work"Elaine's kindness and gentle teaching style and listening to the horse approach is exceptional." - Kathy, USA“I have thoroughly enjoyed Elaine's whole approach with horses. She is a breath of fresh air.” - Sharon, UK"I absolutely love the methods Elaine has taught me. They are easy to understand and share." - Mary K, USA Contact Information Grey Pony Films

Elaine Heney

+353872876487



www.greyponyfilms.com



