The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Data Privacy and Security Considerations and Strategies

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Data Privacy and Security: Key Considerations and Strategies to Mitigate Risks. This event is scheduled on June 25, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm ET.

With today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, cyber threats and data breaches are becoming more sophisticated in terrorizing businesses and organizations of any size. Furthermore, the constantly changing data protection and privacy requirements and policies add up to the complexities and challenges for companies. Without an effective response plan, these threats and issues may pose risks that could significantly disrupt important operations.



Thus, the need for companies to integrate effective data privacy and security platforms becomes more important than ever. Integrating these types of programs do not only ensure maximum management and protection of business data but also help to meet the ever-dynamic compliance goals of every company.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



Overview of Data Privacy and Security

Recent Cyber Threats and Data Breaches Cases

Emerging Trends and Developments

Factors to Consider in Selecting Efficient Data Security Platform

Risks and Challenges

Practical Tips and Strategies



Speakers/Faculty Panel



Joe Linscott

Director of Product Strategy

PKWARE, Inc.



Akshay Kumar

Senior Product Analyst



Kenneth Dort

Partner

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP



For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/data-privacy-and-security-strategies-cle/



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



