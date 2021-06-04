PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Data Privacy and Security Considerations and Strategies


The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Data Privacy and Security: Key Considerations and Strategies to Mitigate Risks. This event is scheduled on June 25, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm ET.

Jersey City, NJ, June 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Event Synopsis: In a Live CLE Webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group, will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of data privacy and security. Speakers will also discuss the considerations of essential data security platform and offer practical strategies in mitigating risk exposure and compliance issues.

With today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, cyber threats and data breaches are becoming more sophisticated in terrorizing businesses and organizations of any size. Furthermore, the constantly changing data protection and privacy requirements and policies add up to the complexities and challenges for companies. Without an effective response plan, these threats and issues may pose risks that could significantly disrupt important operations.

Thus, the need for companies to integrate effective data privacy and security platforms becomes more important than ever. Integrating these types of programs do not only ensure maximum management and protection of business data but also help to meet the ever-dynamic compliance goals of every company.

Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:

Overview of Data Privacy and Security
Recent Cyber Threats and Data Breaches Cases
Emerging Trends and Developments
Factors to Consider in Selecting Efficient Data Security Platform
Risks and Challenges
Practical Tips and Strategies

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Joe Linscott
Director of Product Strategy
PKWARE, Inc.

Akshay Kumar
Senior Product Analyst

Kenneth Dort
Partner
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/data-privacy-and-security-strategies-cle/

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact Information
The Knowledge Group
Andrew Macleod
646-844-0200
Contact
www.theknowledgegroup.org

