Rugged Outdoor Touch Screen Monitors by TRU-Vu Monitors Are at the Heart of Automated Outdoor Systems

A Rugged Touchscreen is at the heart of Automated Load Out and Ticketing Systems Outdoors.

Arlington Heights, IL, June 04, 2021 --



Video monitors and touch screens are one of the most critical elements in any of these unattended systems. The user must be able to view data, routing instructions, ticket information and more in direct sunlight and any other conditions. The screen must be highly-visible, rugged, and dependable 24/7/365.



The SRMHETRWP-15C is a rugged, industrial-grade 15” Sunlight Readable touch screen. They are currently deployed in numerous facilities throughout the world. This new model provides many important advantages for use in any automated outdoor system:



Super-high visibility. With 1,500 nits brightness, this model is 5-6X brighter than standard screens. It is ideal for use in direct sunlight. An automated ambient light sensor dims and brightens the screen based upon ambient light conditions.



Suitable for any environment. The corrosion-resistant, waterproof stainless steel enclosure withstands rain, sleet and snow. It will operate in temperatures from -22° to +185°F.



Increased efficiency and safety. Touch screen enables users to check in and check out without any on-site personnel, reducing personal interaction and increasing safety.



Rugged and reliable. Industrial-grade design, 24/7/365 operation, exclusive TRU-TUFF treatment for shock and vibration, and our full 3-year warranty ensure long-term reliable performance.



Simple installation and compatibility. Unique panel-mount design ensures quick installation. Analog and digital video inputs, and 12-24VDC or 90-240VAC power provide maximum flexibility.



The SRMHETRWP-15C Sunlight Readable panel-mount touch screen monitor will ensure that your outdoor automated system will be easy to operate, perform flawlessly, save time and money, and increase safety. Similar models (with and without touch screen) are available with screen sizes from 8.4” to 24”.



For more information, please contact:



Cindy Garland

TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc.

925 E. Rand Road

Arlington Heights, IL 60004 USA

phone: 847-259-2344

email: info@tru-vumonitors.com



About the Company:

Herb Ruterschmidt

847-259-2344



www.tru-vumonitors.com



