Philadelphia Native Ryan Doran Joins Pop Radio 77

Ryan Doran is bringing his knowledge of music from the 60's to local station.

Philadelphia, PA, June 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Philadelphia native and resident Ryan Doran has joined local radio station Pop Radio 77 for a new weekend show called, The Ryan Doran Show. The Ryan Doran Show will air every Saturday from 9am to 2pm, and every Sunday from 10am to 2pm as part of Pop Radio 77's Way Back Weekend. Ryan Doran is a graduate from the Connecticut School of Broadcasting and has spent time on the airwaves of WVLT, in Vineland, and New Mix 105, in Indiana. The Ryan Doran Show is inspired by classic AM radio and will primarily focus on the music of the 1960s.

Pop Radio 77 is a live Internet radio station offering music, talk, and more throughout Philadelphia and its surrounding areas. Weekdays offer live radio personalities such as Pete Cato and "8-Track" Eddie Mack, providing music and talk from 6AM to Midnight. Weekends offer The Way Back Weekend, dedicated to playing the Lost Hits of the 60s, 70s, & 80s; and Community Interest Programming, dedicated to the topics that interest their listeners. Pop Radio 77 is available for free on Google Play, Apple App Store, and online at popradio77.com.

"I've been a part of Internet radio for well over a decade now," says Ryan Doran, "and to see someone put in the time and effort to do it the right way is what attracted me to Pop Radio 77. I grew up on the music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s and today's music just doesn't cut it. The songs of today have no meaning or lasting power. This music does, and it's still relatable today."

Pop Radio 77 continues to grow and expand its content and programming with new personalities and talent. Going forward, Pop Radio 77 will continue to engage with the community and provide the Philadelphia and South Jersey region with live events, promotions, contests, and new content.

About Pop Radio 77: Founded in 2019, Pop Radio 77 builds its playlists and music charts around the greatest songs of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. These were the biggest hits on Music Radio WABC, which dominated the AM airwaves for 50 years, until its end in 1982. Many of the great traditions that were common on WABC have been incorporated into the Pop Radio 77 routine. Traditions such as call-in contests, nonstop music blocks, great radio personalities, and summer chime-times are all a part of Pop Radio 77. For more information visit popradio77.com.

Contact Information
Pop Radio 77
Ada Wofford
856-214-5957

Ada Wofford

856-214-5957



popradio77.com



