Loveforce International Announces June Digital Single Releases

For Further Information please contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, June 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International will release nine new digital singles in June. There will be at least two new digital singles released every Friday during the month. The singles will include music in the Southern Soul, R&B, House, Power Rock, Alternative Rock, Pop Punk, House, Reggaeton House, Folk Pop and Spiritual Pop genres.Artists whose singles are released will include Billy Ray Charles, Stix Muzic Group, Ami Cannon, Autumn Leaves, A Prophet Among Us, Teacherz, inRchild and The Loveforce Collective. The Friday May 4th release will include notable songs by Autumn Leaves and A Prophet Among Us.The Autumn Leaves release “Judee Sill” is a song dedicated to the memory of Songwriter-Recording Artist Judee Sill whose songs have been covered by The Hollies, The Turtles, Warren Zevon, and (Mama) Cass Elliot, among others. Although Sill was signed to Asylum Records, she never achieved widespread popularity as a recording artist during her lifetime but has increased in popularity posthumously.The A Prophet Among Us release “Love is Colorblind” is a remix of a previously released song. The original release was a very paired down version of the song but the remixed version brings out instrumentation and vocals that weren’t apparent in the original even though they were on the original track.The digital will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, Boom Play, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, Audio Mack, and Yandex.For Further Information please contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





