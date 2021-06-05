NCS2191x Amplifiers from ON Semiconductor Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics is featuring ON Semiconductor’s NCS2191x Precision Operation Amplifiers in this month’s edition of THE EDGE.

The ON Semiconductor NCS2191x family of high precision Zero-Drift Op Amps feature low input offset voltage and low offset drift over time and temperature. These devices have low quiescent current and low noise performance with a rail-to-rail output swing within 10 mV of the rails. The NCS21911 operates over a wide supply range from 4 V to 36 V. All versions are specified for operation from −40°C to +125°C.



NCS2191x Op Amps are ideal for a range of applications, including Temperature Monitoring, Electronic Scales, Medical Instrumentation, Current Sensing, Automotive, and Transducer Applications, and they are available in SOT23-5, SOIC-8/Micro-8, and TTSOP-14/SOIC-14 packages.



To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/on-semiconductor-ncs2191x-precision-operation-amplifiers. To see the entire portfolio of ON Semiconductor products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.



Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring high precision Zero-Drift Op Amps from ON Semiconductor in the latest edition of THE EDGE.The ON Semiconductor NCS2191x family of high precision Zero-Drift Op Amps feature low input offset voltage and low offset drift over time and temperature. These devices have low quiescent current and low noise performance with a rail-to-rail output swing within 10 mV of the rails. The NCS21911 operates over a wide supply range from 4 V to 36 V. All versions are specified for operation from −40°C to +125°C.NCS2191x Op Amps are ideal for a range of applications, including Temperature Monitoring, Electronic Scales, Medical Instrumentation, Current Sensing, Automotive, and Transducer Applications, and they are available in SOT23-5, SOIC-8/Micro-8, and TTSOP-14/SOIC-14 packages.To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/on-semiconductor-ncs2191x-precision-operation-amplifiers. To see the entire portfolio of ON Semiconductor products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.About Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

