Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases London School of Clinical Communication... Press Release

Receive press releases from London School of Clinical Communication and Hypnosis: By Email RSS Feeds: Launch of the LSCCH and LCCH Virtual Therapy Centre in UK, Malaysia and Singapore; A Unique Form of Therapy

The LSCCH Therapy Centre will provide mental healthcare support using clinical hypnotherapy and related psychotherapy. It offers affordable therapy to people that have mental health issues following the pandemic and creates opportunities for therapist to treat patients online. COVID-19 has affected mental health globally, especially the immediate reaction to the crisis when people struggle to cope with the impact of the pandemic long-term.

London, United Kingdom, June 05, 2021 --(



Re: Virtual launch of LSCCH Virtual Clinical Hypnotherapy and Mental Health Therapy Centre



Introduction



The British Society of Clinical Hypnosis and the London School of Clinical Communications and Hypnosis would like to invite the press to a truly international event.



London School of Clinical Communication and Hypnosis (LSCCH) provides training in clinical hypnotherapy and other psychotherapies. The courses offered are suitable for medical doctors, clinical practitioners and people just starting out on a career as a therapist.



The company's origins can be traced back to the early 1980’s, where a group of highly experienced expert therapist lecturers came together to provide excellence in training. Courses were developed for those just starting out on a career as a therapist, to the often overlooked advanced in depth training that allows practitioners to work safely and effectively with the most challenging presenting issues.



Specialist adjunctive therapy training is presented to the medical profession to help improve potential clinical outcomes. LSCCH lecturers have decades of combined experience and have trained many of today’s experts in the field of clinical hypnotherapy and related psychotherapies.



Materials used in the courses have been thoroughly researched and have a strong emphasis on what works in the consulting room.



A unique blend of teaching is used which is both practical and designed to help student therapists get started quickly, whilst keeping both client and therapist safe in these challenging times.



LSCCH trains graduates to work effectively in both the modern virtual and traditional face-to-face environments. The treatment courses are constantly evolving, keeping up with modern trends whilst maintaining a robust foundation that has stood the test of time.



LSCCH trains graduates to embrace an eclectic and pluralistic approach that places a focus on the needs of the client over and above the needs of any one theoretical model.



LSCCH have an international presence with their sister institution: LCCH Asia.



The Virtual Therapy Centre



The Virtual Therapy Centre is a collaboration between The London College of Clinical Hypnosis Asia (LCCH) and London School of Clinical Communications and Hypnosis UK (LSCCH) and will be available to clients in Malaysia, Singapore and UK.



The launch will take place at The International Conference in Clinical Hypnotherapy, an online virtual event on 5th and 6th June 2021.



The LSCCH Therapy Centre will provide mental healthcare support using clinical hypnotherapy and related psychotherapy. It offers a clinical placement for new graduates who will provide affordable therapy to people affected by the pandemic and creates another opportunity for treatment by experienced practitioners.



COVID-19 has affected mental health globally in two ways namely the immediate reaction to the crisis when people struggle to cope with the impact of the pandemic and the long-term impact of prolonged stress.



Experts from Asia and the UK will deliver workshops to over 400 delegates on the role virtual therapy has played during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Press Event



Date: 5th June 2021

Time: 11:30 – 16:30 BST

Venue: Invitation to Zoom will be provided upon confirmation of attendance



The experts below are available for further comments:



· Peter Mabbutt, President of the British Society of Clinical Hypnosis, Principal LSCCH (UK)

· Sheila Menon, President of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Communications and Hypnosis, Principal LCCH (Asia)

· Datin Dr Thema Majid, Vice President of the Malaysian Society of Clinical Hypnosis

· A patient suffering from COVID

· YB Dato Dr Chong Chong Chee Kheong, Deputy Director General Public Health (Malaysia)

· 12 international mental healthcare experts from the USA, UK, Malaysia and Singapore



Please contact Riska Kooiker on 0044 20 3970 4085 or email riska.kooiker@lscch.co.uk for any queries. London, United Kingdom, June 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Press InvitationRe: Virtual launch of LSCCH Virtual Clinical Hypnotherapy and Mental Health Therapy CentreIntroductionThe British Society of Clinical Hypnosis and the London School of Clinical Communications and Hypnosis would like to invite the press to a truly international event.London School of Clinical Communication and Hypnosis (LSCCH) provides training in clinical hypnotherapy and other psychotherapies. The courses offered are suitable for medical doctors, clinical practitioners and people just starting out on a career as a therapist.The company's origins can be traced back to the early 1980’s, where a group of highly experienced expert therapist lecturers came together to provide excellence in training. Courses were developed for those just starting out on a career as a therapist, to the often overlooked advanced in depth training that allows practitioners to work safely and effectively with the most challenging presenting issues.Specialist adjunctive therapy training is presented to the medical profession to help improve potential clinical outcomes. LSCCH lecturers have decades of combined experience and have trained many of today’s experts in the field of clinical hypnotherapy and related psychotherapies.Materials used in the courses have been thoroughly researched and have a strong emphasis on what works in the consulting room.A unique blend of teaching is used which is both practical and designed to help student therapists get started quickly, whilst keeping both client and therapist safe in these challenging times.LSCCH trains graduates to work effectively in both the modern virtual and traditional face-to-face environments. The treatment courses are constantly evolving, keeping up with modern trends whilst maintaining a robust foundation that has stood the test of time.LSCCH trains graduates to embrace an eclectic and pluralistic approach that places a focus on the needs of the client over and above the needs of any one theoretical model.LSCCH have an international presence with their sister institution: LCCH Asia.The Virtual Therapy CentreThe Virtual Therapy Centre is a collaboration between The London College of Clinical Hypnosis Asia (LCCH) and London School of Clinical Communications and Hypnosis UK (LSCCH) and will be available to clients in Malaysia, Singapore and UK.The launch will take place at The International Conference in Clinical Hypnotherapy, an online virtual event on 5th and 6th June 2021.The LSCCH Therapy Centre will provide mental healthcare support using clinical hypnotherapy and related psychotherapy. It offers a clinical placement for new graduates who will provide affordable therapy to people affected by the pandemic and creates another opportunity for treatment by experienced practitioners.COVID-19 has affected mental health globally in two ways namely the immediate reaction to the crisis when people struggle to cope with the impact of the pandemic and the long-term impact of prolonged stress.Experts from Asia and the UK will deliver workshops to over 400 delegates on the role virtual therapy has played during the COVID-19 pandemic.Press EventDate: 5th June 2021Time: 11:30 – 16:30 BSTVenue: Invitation to Zoom will be provided upon confirmation of attendanceThe experts below are available for further comments:· Peter Mabbutt, President of the British Society of Clinical Hypnosis, Principal LSCCH (UK)· Sheila Menon, President of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Communications and Hypnosis, Principal LCCH (Asia)· Datin Dr Thema Majid, Vice President of the Malaysian Society of Clinical Hypnosis· A patient suffering from COVID· YB Dato Dr Chong Chong Chee Kheong, Deputy Director General Public Health (Malaysia)· 12 international mental healthcare experts from the USA, UK, Malaysia and SingaporePlease contact Riska Kooiker on 0044 20 3970 4085 or email riska.kooiker@lscch.co.uk for any queries. Contact Information London School of clinical communication and Hypnosis

Riska Kooiker

02039704085



https://www.lscch.co.uk/

peter.mabbutt@lscch.co.uk president of the British Society of Clinical Hypnotherapy



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from London School of Clinical Communication and Hypnosis Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend