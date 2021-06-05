Mods4cars SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for Ferrari F8 Spider Available Soon

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mods4cars Press Release

Soon the SmartTOP convertible top control by Mods4cars will also be available for the Ferrari F8 Spider. The retrofit convertible top module allows for the operation of the convertible top via One-Touch. Furthermore, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicle key.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase. Las Vegas, NV, June 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The company Mods4cars, manufacturer of the retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top controls, announced a convertible top module for the Ferrari F8 Spider will also be available from August 2021. "We are pleased that Ferrari F8 owners will soon also be able to enjoy convenient convertible top operation and additional functions," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.The convertible top be opened and closed via the interior button with One-Touch. A tap of the interior button is all that is needed to open or close the convertible top. The top movement is then carried out automatically. It is thereby no longer necessary to hold the button down during the entire process.Furthermore, with the SmartTOP installed, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the vehicle key. The convertible top can already be opened while walking towards the vehicle. SmartTOP customers get in, start the engine and begin their open drive. Similarly, parked vehicles with top down can be closed from a distance if, for example, it should suddenly start to rain. No changes need to be made to the vehicle key for these functions.In addition, useful functions provide an increase in comfort: it is possible to program whether the windows should be raised or remain open after the convertible top has been opened. The windows can also be opened and closed separately via the vehicle key. If desired, the operating direction of the convertible top button can be reversed. Starting and stopping the engine does not interrupt the ongoing convertible top movement. The convertible top control can be completely deactivated if so required.Each SmartTOP convertible top module can be programmed according to personal preferences. An integrated USB port allows for connection with a PC/Mac. The module can be configured via the software offered by Mods4cars. Likewise, the installation of updates is possible, which Mods4cars provides to customers free of charge.Included in delivery is a plug-and-play adapter that provides for an easy connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics. "All that is required, is to slide precisely fitting connectors into each other," Sven Tornow elaborates. As no cables are cut, dismantling without leaving a trace is possible at any time.SmartTOP convertible top controls from Mods4cars are already offered for the Ferrari 360, F430 Spider, 458 Spider, 488 Spider and California. The comfort control for the Ferrari F8 Spider will be available from August 2021 for 339.00 Euro plus tax.Since 2001 the company Mods4cars has been manufacturing its retrofit comfort modules. Thus far, the following vehicle brands are supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.A first demo-video can be viewed here:http://youtu.be/FbUwpoIRpcQFor more information:http://www.mods4cars.comAbout Mods4cars:Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase. Contact Information Mods4cars LLC

Sven Tornow

+1-310-910-9055



www.mods4cars.com



