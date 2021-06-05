New Book "Undercover" Now Available at UnderWorldStories.com

"Undercover" is a vivid first-hand account of the harrowing journeys of covert operators in the United States and Canada who ventured into a dark underworld to infiltrate the most dangerous criminals lurking within. Their death defying experiences will give the reader a front row seat to stories rarely shared by those involved in one of the most volatile occupations.

A vast array of criminal genres are documented, ranging from the hunt to kill cartel leader Pablo Escobar, homicides and murder for hire, mobsters in New York and Canada, the infiltration of outlaw motorcycle gangs and the mafia, the FBI's Donnie Brasco operation, surreptitious installation of listening devices, New York mob boss Paul Castellano, biker clubhouses, bombs and terror plots, crack houses, near-death experiences, drug and gun trafficking, to taking down psychopathic mob hitman Richard "Ice Man" Kuklinski - and more.



Through interviews with operatives from the United States and Canada, the author has documented the most adrenaline-inducing accounts in "Undercover" of the men and women immersed in a world riddled with deception, murder and mayhem.



"'Undercover' is excellent. Once you start, it's impossible to put down."

