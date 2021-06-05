PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
UnderWorldStories.com

Press Release

Receive press releases from UnderWorldStories.com: By Email RSS Feeds:

New Book "Undercover" Now Available at UnderWorldStories.com


"Undercover" is a vivid first-hand account of the harrowing journeys of covert operators in the United States and Canada who ventured into a dark underworld to infiltrate the most dangerous criminals lurking within. Their death defying experiences will give the reader a front row seat to stories rarely shared by those involved in one of the most volatile occupations.

New York, NY, June 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "Undercover" is a collection of vivid, first-hand accounts of the harrowing journeys of covert operators in the United States (FBI, ATF, DEA) and Canada who ventured into a dark underworld to infiltrate the most dangerous criminals lurking within. Their death defying experiences will give the reader a front row seat to stories rarely shared by those involved in one of the most volatile occupations.

A vast array of criminal genres are documented, ranging from the hunt to kill cartel leader Pablo Escobar, homicides and murder for hire, mobsters in New York and Canada, the infiltration of outlaw motorcycle gangs and the mafia, the FBI's Donnie Brasco operation, surreptitious installation of listening devices, New York mob boss Paul Castellano, biker clubhouses, bombs and terror plots, crack houses, near-death experiences, drug and gun trafficking, to taking down psychopathic mob hitman Richard "Ice Man" Kuklinski - and more.

Through interviews with operatives from the United States and Canada, the author has documented the most adrenaline-inducing accounts in "Undercover" of the men and women immersed in a world riddled with deception, murder and mayhem.

"'Undercover' is excellent. Once you start, it's impossible to put down."
- Cal Millar, award-winning Toronto Star crime writer and author
Contact Information
UnderWorldStories
Stephen Metelsky
289-775-4315
Contact
underworldstories.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from UnderWorldStories.com
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help